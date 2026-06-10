Being a supportive sports WAG (the acronym for wives and girlfriends) naturally comes with a fast, jet-setting lifestyle — especially for Formula One couples. Luckily for Kim Kardashian, who recently hard-launched her relationship with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, traveling all over the world on Kim Air is something she’s already accustomed to. So when her beau was participating in this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, the Skims mogul hopped on her private jet with sister Khloé Kardashian like it was second nature. Not only was Kardashian showing her support for her race car driver boyfriend, but she also used it as an opportunity to debut her new WAG style — and it was definitely a major race weekend flex.

Since Kardashian has already been a WAG several times before (Reggie Bush, Kris Humphries, etc.), she knows exactly how it’s done. The last time she was in a similar position, however, was in the early 2010s, and her life, and subsequently, her style looked a lot different than how they do now. Today, Kardashian has access to almost any high-fashion brand she wants, including being just a phone call away from her go-to labels.

One of her most daring looks in Monaco — a backless sequined gown equipped with a built-in G-string — came straight off the Gucci runway. And why wouldn’t Kardashian want to wear one of the most talked-about looks from Demna’s Fall ’26 runway debut (originally modeled by Kate Moss)?

Kardashian’s Gucci run didn’t end there: She spent the rest of her time visiting the Mediterranean coastline wearing looks from the Italian label, which was fitting since they just became the first fashion brand to sponsor a Formula 1 team this year.

Kardashian posted some of her favorite looks to her Instagram feed on June 10 with the caption, “Monaco Memories.” And her custom slinky Gucci gown was definitely memorable. The asymmetric ecru silhouette was designed with a singular thin string going across the small of her back horizontally (a classier look compared to her aforementioned G-string).

She also sported some casual daytime ensembles, including horsebit detail blue jeans, a black lace top, and a black leather jacket and coordinating pants set. This whole new WAG thing seems to be working this time around for Kardashian.