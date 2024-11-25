There’s no question that Kim Kardashian has a reverence for the past. Sometimes that’s manifested by her penchant for donning iconic vintage pieces (like when she wore Princess Diana’s amethyst cross necklace for the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala or Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress to the 2022 Met Gala). Other times she’s being self referential, nodding so some of her own past style eras — such as her Y2K belly button piercing or her Hervé Léger-inspired bandage dresses. Now she’s done it again with a hairstyle that calls back to her mid-aughts self. While snapped on the set of her upcoming Ryan Murphy legal drama, All’s Fair, the actor and executive producer donned Old Hollywood waves for the most glamorous throwback.

The new show can’t come soon enough — not just because fans cannot wait to see more of the law student stepping into her legal eagle fantasy or to watch her mixing it up with the star-studded cast that includes Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, but to witness all the expectedly memorable fashion and beauty moments. Thanks to social media, we’ve already gotten a sneak peek of some of the outfits and hairstyles Kardashian will be wearing, including the coveted flippy bob celebrities cannot seem to get enough of. In the most recent teaser, some photos posted by her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the Skims founder swapped out the ‘90s style for another throwback, the kind of soft waves first popularized by screen sirens like Veronica Lake and Rita Hayworth.

The classically glamorous hair was a perfect finishing touch to Kardashian’s ensemble, a white corseted suit, a custom design by Dilara Findikoglu, which she paired with red fishnet stockings and matching pointed-toe heels. The sculpted-yet-touchable, side-parted waves weren’t the only element of her total look that felt like a callback, her makeup also seemed like something the star would have worn around 2011 (think over-the-top, doll-like lashes, bronze-y contour, and nude glossy lips).

Kardashian has switched things up consistently since her former Old Hollywood glam era of the mid-aughts, going from super-long extensions to wet mermaid waves to bleached blonde bobs and beyond. Still, she seems to circle back to the retro style every now and again — most recently with her 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala look. And we don’t blame her: such soft waves are always a safe bet when you want to channel timeless sophistication and elegance.