Ever since the annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala debuted in 2021, the star-studded soirée has become the unofficial kickoff for award season. This fact rang true at the fourth annual fête on October 19. On Saturday evening, the industry’s buzziest actors, singers, models, and style muses convened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. to honor Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino. Before A-list guests raised over $11 million for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, they delivered an Oscars-level red carpet stocked with award-worthy gowns galore.

Similar to the Academy Awards, many celebrities opted for archival looks, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, both of whom sourced the same Thierry Mugler Couture collection from 1998. Then, Ariana Grande made the grandest of entrances in a 60-year-old polka-dot Balmain gown, which automatically secured her a spot on multiple best-dressed lists. In the same vintage realm, Kaia Gerber looked dreamy in a beaded black gown courtesy of Givenchy Fall/Winter 1997 Couture, just like Rooney Mara, who wore a sheer Givenchy look from the year prior. The ratio of vintage to brand-new moments was equal, as attendees styled pieces from new Spring/Summer 2025 collections. Zoë Saldana, for one, turned heads in a lacy black-and-white gown from Harris Reed S/S ‘25. Gal Gadot and Meg Ryan selected structural looks from the same Loewe line topped with feminine florals. Additionally, Laura Harrier wore Ludovic de Saint Sernin S/S ‘25; Quinta Brunson stunned in Carolina Herrera S/S ‘25; Olivia Wilde styled Erdem S/S ‘25; Kerry Washington arrived in Carolina Herrera S/S ‘25, and more.

All this to say? Practically every star was in attendance at the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Keep scrolling for the complete celebrity rundown.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner

The fashion-forward sisters posed for a joint photo-op in coordinating coiled gowns. Kendall, for one, got her hands on a cutout-heavy velvet number from Schiaparelli Spring 2024 Couture, while Kylie went viral in a her semi-sheer Mugler S/S ‘98 Couture look.

Selena Gomez

While she loves an LBD on the red carpet, this time Gomez went for a dark blue velvet halter-neck gown from Alaïa paired with silver jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Sofia Richie Grainge

For her first A-list affair since giving birth to her first child, Eloise, Richie Grainge styled a bright coral sheath gown from Fendi, complete with a high structured neck and asymmetrical sleeves.

Ariana Grande

Grande went deep into Balmain’s archives and came out with a polka-dot A-line gown from 1963, however, the div design looked good as new.

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear breakout star made headlines in an asymmetrical corset dress originally seen on the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2024 Couture runway. Instead of the original model’s lace-up knee-high boots and sleek overcoat, Edebiri let the flirty corset and tiered ruffles grab all the attention.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber gave off major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a black floor-length gown from Givenchy F/W ‘97 Couture. One fan-favorite accent was the intricately-beaded bodice.

Nicole Kidman

Continuing her Balenciaga streak, Kidman worked with the atelier’s Haute Couture team to create this black mermaid gown and complementary opera globes.

Eva Longoria

Longoria’s Georges Hobeika F/W ‘23 Couture dress felt fresh thanks to her mesh tulle bodice.

Gabrielle Union

Always one to watch on the fashion front, Union shimmered in a violet sequin gown from Elie Saab F/W ‘24 Couture.

Kim Kardashian

Underneath Kardashian’s elongated white coat, appeared a matching vintage corset from Thierry Mugler Spring 1998 Couture.

Margaret Qualley & Demi Moore

The Substance co-stars posed together at the Academy Museum Gala. Qualley chose a black bodysuit and a matching sheer petticoat from Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 alongside Moore’s sequin periwinkle Prada gown.

Greta Lee

Much like her previous award season outfits, Lee brought her A-game in a flowy floral dress from Loewe — a fitting selection for the global brand ambassador.

Kirsten Dunst

From the front, Dunst’s draped brown Gucci dress was eye-catching, but the plunging low back took it to the next level.

Kerry Washington

Washington gave the high-low renaissance her stamp of approval in a black-and-white floral gown from Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2025.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Oscar winner was a vision in an off-the-shoulder baby pink peplum gown from Louis Vuitton.

Cara Delevingne

Delevingne elevated this halter-neck babydoll LBD from Celine with minimal diamond Messika jewelry.

Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star went full Old Hollywood glamour mode in a black velvet and ivory satin number from Giambattista Valli S/S ‘24 Couture.

Amy Adams

Adams leaned into the rosette trend with a bubblegum pink strapless dress by Prabal Gurung.

Aubrey Plaza

The Agatha All Along star departed from her witch-inspired attire and adp a more posh aesthetic with this translucent Miu Miu moment.

Sarah Paulson

Paulson’s devoted fanbase adored her black two-piece Prada duo as soon as she graced the red carpet.

Cynthia Erivo

In a method dressing homage to her upcoming Wicked character, Elphaba, Erivo commissioned Louis Vuitton to create this custom bubble-inspired mint green gown.

Pamela Anderson

Anderson stayed true to her penchant for minimalism in a slightly off-the-shoulder black dress from The Row — one of her favorite ateliers.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling’s black-and-white sheath dress is an impressive selection from Versace 2012.

Zoe Saldaña

The Avatar actor proved her sartorial prowess once again in a black-and-white gown from Harris Reed S/S ‘25. Apart from the delicate draping on the bodice, her sheer lace skirt was the cherry on top.

Olivia Wilde

Wilde revamped the drop-waist resurgence in an olive green lace dress from Erdem S/S ‘25. Extra points for the hidden pockets.

Uma Thurman

The Kill Bill alum was a vision in a custom burgundy gown from Fendi Haute Couture. The cropped overlay offered enough coverage without losing any shape.

Quinta Brunson

Brunson re-imagined one of autumn’s signature patterns with a houndstooth two-piece from Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2025.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman actor gave the cottagecore aesthetic a glam makeover with a voluminous floral dress from Loewe’s S/S ‘25 collection.

Meg Ryan

Just like Lee and Gadot, the icon sported a pastel floral gown from Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson’s upcoming drop.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model adopted her inner it girl with a tan halter-neck gown from Saint Laurent — one of her tried-and-true labels for luxe events.

Christy Teigen

After taking a photo with her husband, John Legend, Teigen grabbed a solo shot and let her Andrew Kwon creation shine. Extra points for the angelic petals atop her hips.

Hannah Einbinder

Leave it to Einbinder to pull off this double-bubble hem Louis Vuitton moment with ease.

Rachel Sennott

Instead of the celeb-approved butter yellow hue, Sennott went a more neon route in a Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 1995 gown.

Eiza González

González’ ivory Nina Ricci dress was breathtaking, to say the least.

Anna Sawai

Another fan of the bubble-hem takeover, the recent Emmy winner paired a puff-sleeve crop top with a roomy low-waisted maxi skirt.

Laura Harrier

With help from celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg, Harrier embraced her edgy side in a studded pencil dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin S/S ‘25.

Anna Kendrick

Fresh off the success of her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, Kendrick attended the Academy Museum Gala in a royal blue sequin dress from Monique Lhuillier.

Natasha Lyonne

Lyonne looked both grungy and divine by coordinating a silver Valentino Resort 2025 gown with leather motorcycle gloves.

Rooney Mara

All eyes were on The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star in an ultra-feminine sheer white dress from Givenchy F/W ‘96 Couture.