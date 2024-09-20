One thing about Kim Kardashian? She’s never one to shy away from a trend, no matter how extreme. In fact, even if it’s a rather tame look, she’ll often stretch it to the limit with a personalized, souped-up take. If she’s channeling Marilyn Monroe, she’s going all-in by securing the legendary star’s actual gown. Feeling a bit futuristic? Might as well dye her hair a snowy-white platinum and fill her wardrobe with chromatic spandex. And when it’s time to install a set of hair extensions, Kardashian is making sure hers are the longest, thickest, and most eye-catching of all time.

The reality star-media mogul was snapped hopping into her customized Tesla Cybertruck after a meeting in Los Angeles, dressed in a bronze-colored SKIMS set with her shapewear brand’s label sticking out over the top of her waistband. Kardashian’s makeup was her usual blend of warm nudes and fluttery lashes, but it was her extra-long hair that really caught onlookers’ attention. Her soft waves fall all the way down to nearly the tops of her knees, which is a pretty staggering length considering Kardashian herself is a petite 5’2” — a little taller in those sky-high platform acrylic heels, of course.

BACKGRID

On Instagram, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannteos revealed that he actually installed four-foot long extensions for Kardashian, a pretty staggering number to learn. Despite the extreme length, though, her hair is full of movement and texture, lending an incredibly lifelike effect to what are likely clip-ins or tape-ins.

Interestingly enough, there’s been a pretty major debate over the trendiness of long hair. Happening largely online, some younger beauty influencers have contend that extra-long locks are decidedly “millennial” or “cheugy.” Instead, Gen Z seems to prefer shorter, sleeker lengths with more variation, like wolf chops and clavi cuts.

Truly though, hair length is a highly personal decision and shouldn’t necessarily be influenced by the For You Page. The beauty of extensions like Kardashian’s, too, is how easy it is to segue from waist-skimming waves to an extra-short bubble bob. Kardashian is the perfect muse for that versatility, always game to change up her look on any given day.