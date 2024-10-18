There’s hardly a hairstyle Kim Kardashian has yet to try — from Marilyn Monroe-inspired platinum to wet and wavy gray, with so many shades and lengths in between — so of course it was only a matter of time before she embraced one of the biggest celebrity hair trends: The ‘90s bob. Just a few weeks ago, Kardashian was showing off her hip-length, black hair extensions, but as of Oct. 17th, she’s ditched the excess inches for short, sleek, and totally sophisticated chop, courtesy of celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos.

The hairdresser to the stars — whose impressive clientele roster includes Amal Clooney, Camila Cabello, and Joey King, to name just a few — posted a little BTS of the Skims mogul from the set of her upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair. Dressed in a dramatic red crocodile trench coat, the actor and executive producer is pictured with a newly chopped, slicked, and flipped bob that calls back to ‘90s beauty icons like Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

While the transformation feels dramatic for the star, who is probably most synonymous with long hair, it’s actually just a few inches different than the long bob Giannetos gave her for the October Financial Times cover story. Nevertheless, with just a few little tweaks, this new style feels fresher (and more French) than ever.

Kardashian is just the latest in a series of celebrities to try out this throwback look. Other fans of the ‘90s-era bob include Kelly Rowland, Olivia Culpo, Gigi Hadid. Giannetos’ more sculpted version on the The Kardashians includes a deep side part, a super smooth and shiny (almost wet look) finish, and a tidy little flick tucked behind the shoulders.

It’s important to note that because these photos were taken from the upcoming Hulu show’s set, the flippy bob really belongs to Kardashian’s divorce attorney character. It also means fans may have to wait a while to see more of it — particularly as the American Horror Story: Delicate star can’t be tied down to one style for too long and always seems to gravitate back to long hair. Nevertheless, if this sneak peek is any indication of what’s to come, the series will be a must-watch for beauty lovers. Then again, who knows? Maybe Kim’s ‘90s style will be sticking around. And if that’s the case, perhaps a Natalie Imbruglia-esque pixie is next?