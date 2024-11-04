New York may have the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but L.A. has the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is just as iconic as the East Coast art institution. Similar to the MET, the instantly-recognizable architecture is the beautiful backdrop of countless A-list affairs — most notably, the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Since 2011, the buzziest stars in entertainment and fashion descend on the Urban Light installation for the annual soiree. On Nov. 2nd, the Hollywood set returned, including Blake Lively, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kim Kardashian, and Viola Davis (to name a few), for what could be the month’s most stylish soirée.

For the 13th year in a row, Gucci was the annual event’s presenting sponsor. So, to no surprise, the Italian label dressed a majority of the guests, starting with Charli XCX. The “365” singer shimmered in a custom two-piece set adorned with hundreds of reflective paillettes. Then, there was Kaia Gerber, who sparkled just as much in a pastel green gown with fringe and feather embellishments. Shortly after the model’s grand entrance, Kardashian turned heads in a plunging white gown and a matching floor-length coat from, you guessed it, Gucci. This seemingly simple design drew all eyes to her extravagant Garrard cross necklace — a diamond-encrusted amethyst pendant previously owned by Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales famously donned the accessory in 1987 at Birthright's London charity gala. Last year, Kardashian bought the Garrard piece at Sotheby's annual Royal & Noble auction for $197,453.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, a rundown of all the celebrities at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Blake Lively

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lively was all smiles in a statement set courtesy of Tamara Ralph Fall 2023 Couture. Her micro-mini naked dress, for one, was crafted out of small metallic plates connected by literal diamonds. As if that wasn’t dazzling enough, she layered the complementary orange coat overtop.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The it girl posed for photographers in a one-shoulder, cool-toned brown gown from Saint Laurent. She accessorized with a slew of gold staples from Engelbert, including the $39,800 Infinity Loop Necklace.

Emily Ratajkowski

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

All eyes were on EmRata thanks to her vintage Donna Karan Collection 1996 gown. Extra points for the backless accent and the velour skirt.

Kim Kardashian

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A year after purchasing the Garrard Attallah masterpiece, Kardashian took it out for a spin with a plunging white gown and a matching elongated coat.

Charli XCX

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The performer delivered brat realness in a paillette-embellished custom co-ord from Gucci, of course. Her 18k diamond jewelry was Simon G.

Greta Lee

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lee proved the versatility of a little black dress in a sculptural off-the-shoulder number from The Row Resort 2025.

Kaia Gerber

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Palm Royale actor secured her spot on numerous best-dressed lists in a fringe and feather-covered sheath gown from Gucci.

Laura Dern

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gucci was also behind Dern’s lacy black gown, complete with a mesh tiered skirt and a semi-sheer bodice.

Viola Davis

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marking yet another win for Gucci, the Oscar winner stunned in a black sequin-topped gown with a floor-length sheer cape.

Sarah Paulson

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Less than a week after Altuzarra debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Paulson got her hands on this scalloped black-and-white design from the label.

Yara Shahidi

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Shahidi brought her fashion A-game in a timeless chocolate brown gown, which spotlighted a twisted halter-shaped neckline and a subtle center cutout.

Chloë Sevigny

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sevingy broke up the gown streak with a lacy two-tone mini skirt, a sheer bodysuit, and a brocade jacket from Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025.

Anna Kendrick

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Woman of the Hour director mixed two unlikely hues: lime green and chocolate brown velvet in this strapless sweetheart neckline gown.

Cara Delevingne

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Delevingne arrived at the gala in custom all-black attire from Gucci: a caped long-sleeve top and a high-waisted sheath skirt. Later in the evening, she was spotted carrying Gucci’s Jackie Notte Mini Shoulder Bag.

Rachel Zoe

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate looked like a goddess in a custom Atelier Biser gown decorated with striking metallic strings.

Mia Goth

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

The Pearl star styled a high-neck Gucci gown in bold burgundy, a.k.a. fall’s hottest color. The plunging sleeves were especially eye-catching.

Eiza González

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before heading into the gala, González played with the pleated skirt on her orange see-through gown (also custom Gucci).