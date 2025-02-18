It’s only been four years since 2021, a time in which bold beauty looks like bleached brows, graphic eyeliner, and glitter lips reigned supreme — thanks in large part to the popularity of Euphoria, a show that celebrated whimsical and maximalist makeup, hair, and nails. Despite the short amount of time having passed, new a multitude of trends have already come and gone, including the naked manicure, a celebrity favorite that ditches the statement-making nails of recent past for an au naturale look. Of course such a subtle style isn’t for everybody, including lovers of high glam. Among those are Kim Kardashian, who attended Sunday night’s SNL50: The Anniversary Special sporting a set of coffin nails that recalled extreme manis of years past — but with an update that feels a little more low-key.

Kardashian really must be missing 2021, because last week she brought back bleached brows with her edgy SKIMS campaign for Valentine’s Day, and now she’s making a case for coffin nails. If you’re not familiar with this manicure style, picture long, stiletto nails but with squared-off tips. Over the last year or so, she’s been wearing more minimalist manis, like almond shaped nude nails or French tips. That’s what made her coffin shaped nails from the celebratory evening such a standout. Paired with a brand new long, black blowout (just days after debuting her shortest bob to date) and body-hugging silver Balenciaga dress, the American Horror Story: Delicate star’s nails made quite a striking statement.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Kardashian’s mani came courtesy of Kim Truong, who is also responsible for the SKIMS logo nails she wore at her New York City storefront opening earlier this winter. Truong, who is also trusted by celebs like Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna to create show-stopping nail looks, took to Instagram to give a little inside scoop on just how she executed this set — in case you’re ready go back to 2021, too. She started by applying custom coffin shaped extensions from The GelBottle Inc., then applied the brand’s gel polish in the shade “Creme” (a light peach) before sealing it off with Extreme Shine Top Coat. Her choice to go with a nude hue is what kept this otherwise dramatic nail style feeling more modern and versatile.

While Kardashian’s nude coffin nails might just be the ones that convince you to part ways with your minimalist mani, it’s important to note that she’s not the only celeb trying to bring back the bold shape. With fellow supporters like Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, and Megan Thee Stallion, this style’s return feels pretty much inevitable.