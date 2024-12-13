Considering the fact that both her clothing and shapewear brand and her makeup brand were founded with a focus on nudes, it’s safe to say that Kim Kardashian is a big fan of skin-toned shades. As SKIMS has evolved over the past five years, it’s added more styles and colors to its ever-expanding collection — but it always keeps those core hues at its heart (just take a look at its recent The North Face collab, for example). In fact, the bestselling brand’s new NYC storefront is all cream-colored walls and fixtures with mannequins decked out in signature SKIMS beige, tan, and brown pieces. And because she loves a good matchy-matchy moment, the founder turned up to the launch party on Thursday, Dec. 12 in head-to-toe creamy tones, all the way down to her nude nails.

Kardashian, who broke her foot prior to the event, still managed to serve a major look in a custom Chrome Hearts leather bustier and pants set and a ‘90s-inspired Pam-Anderson-meets-Bridget-Bardot hairstyle courtesy of her glam guru Chris Appleton.

But the All’s Fair star never feels complete without an impeccable manicure (even when she’s just going short and simple), so she was sure to show up with nails perfectly suited to the occasion. As per usual, the SKKN founder turned to celebrity nail artist Kim Truong for her elongated, almond-shaped set that didn’t just match her ensemble with its pinky-nude polish; it featured a stamped-on SKIMS logo as well.

@kimkardashian

The American Horror Story: Delicate star is just the latest example of celebrities who are proving that nude nails don’t have to be boring. Other examples include JLo’s recent “naked mani,” which featuring a sheer, glossy shade that was a near-perfect match to her skin tone, as well as Beyoncé’s reflective cat-eye nails. Of course Kardashian has her own unique take on the trend, incorporating her brand’s logo onto a few of her fingers for a subtle but totally chic nod to the celebratory night.

The brand-new Fifth Avenue store is SKIMS’ sixth to date and its first-ever flagship, so obviously the launch party could be nothing short of fabulous. That includes Kardashian’s coordinated outfit and nails, but it also was reflected in its star-studded guest list, with Paris Hilton, Ciara, and Cardi B among the most notable attendees.

It may have not quite been in the shapewear mogul’s plans to navigate the stylish soirée on a knee scooter, but with her branded mani and quintessentially Kim look, she still managed to make it into a memorable fashion and beauty moment.