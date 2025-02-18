In the 50 years since Saturday Night Live debuted, 894 celebrities have hosted the sketch comedy show. Plus, over 600 musical guests have taken center stage in Studio 8H. So, it’s no surprise that SNL50: The Anniversary Special was flooded with VIP attendees. On Feb. 16, former hosts, cast members, and notable comedians donned their black tie best to celebrate the series’ five decades of fame. Before actors like Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, and more revisited iconic skits, A-listers, including Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cher delivered stellar step-and-repeats inside 30 Rockefeller Center.

A few hours before the live broadcast began, Stone stole the show on the red carpet. The youngest member of SNL’s “Five-Timer’s Club” styled a red halter-neck gown from Louis Vuitton — a fitting choice for the brand ambassador. She brought the laughs as both side pockets were overflowing with popcorn. Shortly after Stone went viral, Kardashian posed for photographers in bold Balenciaga (a Kim classic). Her body-hugging gown was covered in metallic chainmail from head-to-toe. The sartorial serves continued once Keke Palmer and Jenna Ortega arrived. Both fashion muses chose plunging, ‘90s-inspired brown gowns. Palmer stunned in a timeless Tom Ford number, while Ortega shined in a satin Monse Fall/Winter ‘25 design.

But wait — that’s not all. Ahead, see the best fashion moments from the SNL 50th anniversary special. And if you missed the live show, you can stream it now on Peacock.

Kim Kardashian

The multi-hyphenate sourced Balenciaga, a.k.a. her go-to atelier for this reflective chainmail gown.

Sabrina Carpenter

Before singing “Homeward Bound” with Paul Simon, the newly-minted Grammy winner brought her fashion A-game in an off-the-shoulder rhinestone gown from Versace.

Emma Stone

Not only did Stone’s crimson red Louis Vuitton look hold all the snacks, it earned spots on numerous best-dressed lists.

Lady Gaga

Arm-in-arm with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, Gaga looked gothic glam in a one-shoulder silk gown from Atlein Spring/Summer 2025. She accessorized with latex gloves and matching platform boots.

Dakota Johnson

A year after her SNL hosting debut, Johnson returned to 30 Rock in an asymmetrical black gown courtesy of Gucci (her favorite label both on and off the red carpet).

Keke Palmer

The One of Them Days star’s cool-toned brown dress from Tom Ford felt particularly ‘90s-coded.

Jenna Ortega

Proving she’s always one to watch on the fashion front, the Wednesday star exuded movie star glamour in a brown satin gown from Monse F/W ‘25.

Blake Lively

For her first public appearance since December, Lively shimmered in a silver corseted dress, which premiered on the Tamara Ralph Fall 2024 Couture runway.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy went vintage for the SNL soirée. Her gold corset blazer and velvet maxi skirt were from Mugler F/W 1995.

Scarlett Johansson

The longtime Prada enthusiast took on the empire waist-line silhouette with a LBD from the French label.

Cher

The evening prior, Cher performed “Turn Back Time” during the SNL50: Homecoming Concert. But at the anniversary special, the icon donned a crystal-embellished black satin gown and a matching fur shawl.

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star served up major ‘90s-inspired outfit inspo in a velvet Colleen Allen F/W ‘25 LBD. Extra points for her cool-girl choker.

Meryl Streep

Later in the evening, Streep joined Kate McKinnon on-stage for a sensational skit. But first, she waved to fans in a crystal-covered sweater and coordinating trousers.

Tina Fey

The Emmy winner embraced her sultry side in a corseted, peplum-shaped midi dress, adorned with gold embroidery.

Kristen Wiig

The Bridesmaids alum got her hands on a sheer tulle dress and complementary lingerie from Simone Rocha S/S ‘25.

Maya Rudolph

The triple threat brightened up the carpet in a pleated blue one-shoulder gown custom-made by Gabriela Hearst.

Molly Shannon

Shannon’s black halter-neck dress from Norma Kamali was covered in a circular silver print.

Quinta Brunson

If you look closely enough, you’ll see the Abbott Elementary star’s black-and-white Balmain look is actually knitted.

Ego Nwodim

Looking straight off the catwalk, Nwodim embodied Marc Jacobs’ cartoon-ish aura in a lace-embellished F/W ‘24 dress.

Heidi Gardner

The current SNL cast member was all smiles in a sequin-covered strapless dress from Markarian Pre-Fall ‘25.

Chloe Fineman

Similar to Taylor-Joy, Fineman went the vintage route in an open-back lace long-sleeve look from Guy Laroche.

Halsey

Halsey took a page out of Billie Eilish’s book in an oversized menswear-esque suit set from Gabriel Salcedo Spring 2025.

Natasha Lyonne

Lyonne’s lace and satin gown was instantly-recognizable as a Rodarte design.