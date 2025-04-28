Even a month into Q2 of 2025, the bob still reigns supreme as celebrities’ current favorite haircut. Everyone from Leslie Bibb (and her infamous “CLB”) to Kris Jenner has gotten in on the action, with little twists here and their make the look their own. And while some of these A-listers stick mostly to their signature styles — like straight and sleek or big and bouncy — others like Khloé Kardashian love switching theirs up to show just how versatile this cut can truly be. So far the Khloud founder has worn hers flipped with a coquettish bow, slicked back into a wet look, and side-parted with soft waves among other variations, but most recently she combined two trends in one with a half ponytail that doubled as a curved bob.

Kardashian has sported long hairstyles for the majority of her time in the spotlight, but made the move over to the short side early this year when she first debuted a collarbone skimming bob — and she hasn’t looked back since (unless of course you count a few fun wigs for her Fabletics collab). In fact, she’s even snipped off a few more inches here and there. With the help of her go-to hairstylist Justine Marjan as well as colorist to the stars Tracey Cunningham, who gave her her current “espresso crema” brunette shade, she’s had quite the hair transformation in 2025, and her shorter, darker styles seem suit her chic new era as podcaster, fragrance mogul, and protein snack entrepreneur so well.

That brings us to her latest look, part curved bob, part half ponytail, which both Kardashian and Marjan showed off on Instagram over the weekend. While it does include a few details that the Good American co-founder seems to gravitate towards — like a solo tendril on one side and an upswept top section (sometimes a pony, other times a baby bun) — this unique combo makes it feel fresh. Here, the celebrity hairstylist has blown out and styled the star’s chin-length hair smooth with tucked under ends that gives the overall style a curved appearance. Her perky half ponytail is also well incorporated with a length that matches the rest of her bob and a hair-wrapped tie at the crown. These considerate details come together for a style that’s sleek, harmonious, and polished enough for practically any occasion.

And Kardashian isn’t the only celeb to get hooked on half-up hairstyles of late. More and more trendsetting beauties — from Michelle Obama to Miley Cyrus — are showing the range of this classic look, taking it from perky and playful to chic and mature with tweaks to its length, texture, and style technique. So if you have still been associating it with your childhood days, you might want to take inspiration from the XO KHLOÉ creator and bring it into the present.