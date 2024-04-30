While Kerry Washington’s red carpet rotation features designs from the industry's leading ateliers, the multi-hyphenate is surprisingly not a front-row regular at various runway shows. In the last five years, the fashion muse has only attended three designer presentations, including the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show, and the Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2019 soirées. Even though Washington’s sartorial prowess is certainly missed during fashion week fêtes, her absence only made her next appearance more exciting. At the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 runway show, Washington made her grand return to the front-row set in a colorful skirt set sourced directly from the label.

On April 29, Washington joined A-listers like Jessica Chastain and Jodie Turner-Smith outside the Ralph Lauren Madison Avenue headquarters to celebrate the brand’s newest collection. Before heading inside the transformed venue, Washington offered photographers a close-up of her vibrant co-ord, which featured pieces from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 line. For starters, the Scandal actor tucked a Spring/Summer 2023 emerald green charmeuse button-down into a purple sarong maxi skirt embellished with matching crystals and a thigh-high slit. Then, Washington leaned into the brand’s recent country-ified aesthetic by layering a brown rodeo belt topped with a monogrammed silver buckle over her eye-catching skirt. And her OOTN only got more colorful from there. The star accessorized with a multicolored three-tiered necklace from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2024 collection which looked whimsical alongside her bronze RL 888 Metallic Calfskin top-handle bag, matching Jimmy Choo platform pumps, red crystal ear cuff, and statement signet ring from Singapore-based jewelry label, State Property.

And Washington certainly wasn’t the only celebrity who understood the assignment. Another longtime Ralph Lauren devotee, Chastain was also in attendance at the Fall/Holiday 2024 show. The Oscar-winning actor styled an archival Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 1997 jumpsuit for the Monday evening affair, which featured pleated trousers and a silver sequin bodice. The RL 888 Metallic Mini Crossbody Chain handbag rounded out her ensemble. And then there was Turner, who seemingly took notes from Beyoncé’s cowgirl-chic era in a gold fringed maxi dress seen on the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk. She paired her plunging topper with thigh-high suede western boots and a brown cowboy hat.

While her fashion week credits may be slim to none, Washington is certainly not one to discard a Met Gala invitation (she’s attended the illustrious event ten times). So be sure to keep an eye out for her during this year’s "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" festivities. In the meantime, channel her latest look with the curated edit below. And hurry, because many of Washington’s exact pieces are still available to shop — for now, that is.