The Kardashians are known for going all out at their annual Christmas party, both with jaw-dropping decor and sensational wardrobe choices (we’re still not over Kim’s vintage Mugler moment). But once Easter rolls around, the famous family throws another soirée that’s equally iconic. This year was no different: As seen on Kris Jenner’s Instagram story, the momager’s Hidden Hills mansion was decorated to the nines with posh pastel tablescapes and springy floral arrangements this year. The Kar-Jenner sisters were also dressed to impress for the family get-together. In particularly we loved Kendall Jenner’s white Rodarte number (it’s still available for pre-order!) which she called the “dress of my dreams” on Instagram.

On Sunday evening, after she presumably headed back to her Beverly Hills abode, Jenner shared a few close-ups of her elegant OOTD. The white bias silhouette included a plunging V-neck, retro empire waistline, and a flowing skirt with a subtle flare. Its short puff sleeves were adorned with of-the-moment black velvet bows, both of which draped down to the middle of her bodice. Meanwhile, Jenner’s accessories matched the rest of her refined look: black leather mules courtesy of The Row, gold cable hoop earrings, and a matching statement ring.

While we’re still waiting on Easter outfit reveals from Kim, Kylie, and Kourtney, Khloé was quick to post her look on IG, which was a beige sleeveless midi dress from Bottega Veneta. The Good American co-founder showed off the stretched canvas number’s asymmetrical hemline and sleek square neck while posing with her two children, True and Tatum. She completed the outfit with strappy clear pumps, a diamond charm necklace, orange pendant earrings, and rectangular brown sunglasses.

If the Kardashian Easter celebration is anything like their holiday bashes, you can expect more photos from the family affair to drop on social media in the coming days. In the meantime, you can shop Jenner’s exact Rodarte dress as well as her The Row shoes below. Add in pair of gold hoops and some oval sunglasses, and you’re good to go.