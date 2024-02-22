What is it about Australia that seems to be coaxing out some of Kourtney Kardashian’s coolest hairstyles in recent memory? She’s Down Under with husband Travis Barker while Blink-182 tours around the continent, but Kardashian’s on a little promo trip of her own — it’s like an extended postpartum celebration, complete with new outfits, fun beauty moments, and the full Hulu film crew. Kardashian wore a spa headband for one of Barker’s biggest concerts, a chic addition to her rockstar girlfriend aesthetic that’s so highly coveted right now.

Kardashian showed the look off backstage at the show, with a few of her kids — including her and Barker’s new baby, just born in winter 2023 — in tow. Her Instagram photo dump lovingly references the chaos of the couple’s high-flying lifestyle, but it’s hard to focus on anything but the hyper-trendy headband nestled in Kardashian’s grown-out lob. It’s a thick, stretchy fabric, the sort beloved by athletic types in the ‘80s, and its casual-cool appeal is drawing in A-listers like Kardashian thanks to its effortless feel. At the Blink-182 concert, her choice to pair the pushed-back hairstyle with an oversized jersey-style T-shirt just leans further into the accessory’s low-key charm.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Kardashian photo op without a few glamorous, sultry elements thrown into the mix, too. The tousled waves held back by the spa headband feel just-out-of-bed alluring, an effect heightened by the Poosh founder’s pointed-toe lace-up heels. Really, the whole vibe makes Kardashian look like she could pass as the wife of an ‘80s era rocker — or even like a musician in her own right.

It’s worth noting that the spa headband trend is a rapidly-growing one, fueled by chic TikTok tutorials and increasingly frequent celebrity sightings. Most recently, Kaia Gerber amplified her big, voluminous beehive with the accessory, but it’s also been worn by other stylish stars like Lori Harvey, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and more.

It was only a matter of time before Kardashian jumped on the craze, but did anyone expect her to make the simple black headband look this good? There truly has to be something in that Australian water.