When arriving to award shows or red carpet premieres, celebrities show up in the most lavish and luxe jewelry. Given the high-profile environment, these types of baubles are to be expected. However, once all the glamour is said and done, stars gravitate towards more everyday, minimalist pieces they can throw on with ease. Jennifer Lopez, for instance, loves her chunky Jennifer Fisher earrings while Selena Gomez’s favorite gold hoop earrings are from Mejuri. The 29-year-old actor and singer loves the brand’s moderately priced accessories, which are both versatile and carry that It factor.

On March 28, the star shared several cute snaps of herself and her 8-year-old half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, on Instagram. In the aforementioned photos, Gomez wore a pink Gabriella halter dress by Veronica Beard plus a pair of sparkly NUDISTSONG sandals from Stuart Weitzman. She paired the elegant outfit with a set of chunky gold hoops from Mejuri, which are currently out of stock, but previously sold for $85 a pair. (The jewelry label is known for its gold vermeil pieces, which delivers the look and feel of solid gold but at a more accessible price point.) Gomez’s photo carousel was accompanied with the sweet caption: “Forever my favorite human.”

Mejuri is Gomez’s trusty go-to for everyday jewelry. Back in December 2021, she wore a pair of the brand’s Daily Hoops for her Rare Beauty photoshoot. In addition, hoop earrings will be one of the biggest jewelry trends for 2022. Read: There’s no better time to take after Gomez then now and get your hands on this earring style.

Unfortunately, Gomez’s exact hoops are currently unavailable, but you can join the waitlist to get an alert once the in-demand style comes back into stock. In the meantime, you can shop similar everyday hoop options from Mejuri as well as other labels such as BYCHARI, Missoma, and Oma The Label ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.