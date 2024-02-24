While Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection may have aimed to transport you to a remote workspace on a far-flung tropical island, the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 is bringing everyone back to the office. But, instead of cueing the dreaded Sunday Scaries, this return to emails, deadlines, and working lunches is fresh, rested, and ready to dominate — as one should feel after a solid getaway. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s latest truly reads like a seasonal tale picking up where the last colorful and fringed collection left off, and adding a moody and tonal fall plot twist.

Fans of the pom-pom-like detailing seen splashed across sundresses for spring will be pleased to see its return in the colder months to come. This time, the fringed finish was seen covering seasonal staples like floor-grazing maxi skirts, fitted gowns, trench coats, and even a new multicolored top handle handbag. This 3D effect was just the tip of the multidimensional iceberg. Blazy’s penchant for sculptural shapes and intentional movement also came by way of the outsized rounded shoulders, streamer-like finishes, and multi-colored pleating. Even the bell-bottomed cropped pants that peeked out from oversize outerwear lent some groovy edge to an otherwise traditional work look.

One of the brand’s key design codes — leather — was both revered and reimagined for this coming autumn. Color-blocked midi skirts, free-flowing A-line dresses, trousers, and roomy trenches were set against seasonal hues of fire engine red, chocolate brown, and even a rusty orange. And while the separates themselves are quite classic, Blazy’s attention to detail set each one apart. An exaggerated coat neckline or two-toned wrapped bottom have a way of elevating a look to interesting and almost artisanal new heights. In an October 2023 interview with Vogue, the designer explained this take, stating “The thing with Bottega is that it’s all about craft, and a lot of people see craft as something very dusty or overworked, and when we sat down with the team I said, ‘let’s do something mega-craft that is also extremely real.”

The heritage fabric was thoughtfully layered, a styling hack Blazy is seemingly honing in on for 2024. Leather bottoms were paired with long, sweeping airy blouses — and sometimes another bottom. Embracing the skirt-over-pants trend that’s been quietly establishing its presence in the fashion space, Blazy topped red bootcut slacks with a coordinating leather midi skirt — the fall version of a skort perhaps?

While leather may be the cornerstone of this collection, cozy wool served as the new kid on the Bottega block. Sleek skirt suits (with the occasional popped collar), poncho-style coats, and waist-cinching dresses were set in the cold-weather fabric, something that’s sure to add welcome drama to a morning subway commute.

Ahead, see the highlights from Bottega’s Fall/Winter showcase that will certainly make that post-vacation “back-to-reality” season much more enticing.