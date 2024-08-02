Believe it or not, it’s already been a week since Lady Gaga and Celine Dion took the stage for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Since then, Simone Biles became the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history, Team USA took home the gold, and Katie Ledecky snagged the 13th medal of her Olympic career — just to name a few notable moments. The stands have also been full of recognizable A-listers. So far, Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, and others have attended various Olympic contests. And on August 1, Kendall Jenner styled Team USA’s Ralph Lauren uniform for perhaps the buzziest event on the calendar — Biles’ highly-anticipated return to the gymnastics final.

While heading inside the Bercy Arena, where the Biles-led Team USA was prepping for the all-around, Jenner was snapped by the paparazzi as she tried to keep a low-profile. The supermodel was instantly recognizable in her patriotic co-ord, which featured pieces from Team USA’s official outfitter, Ralph Lauren. For her Olympics debut, Jenner selected a red, white, and blue motorcycle-style jacket that will be worn by Team USA’s flag-bearer during the Closing Ceremony on August 11. Her statement topper was adorned with patches of the American flag, Team USA insignias, the five Olympic rings — and Ralph Lauren’s instantly-recognizable emblem, of course. She accessorized with a matching baseball cap, which the team will also wear on the final day of the Paris Olympics. Besides her Team USA-approved numbers, Jenner opted for cool-girl separates straight out of her everyday wardrobe. Underneath her Ralph Lauren jacket peeped a casual white T-shirt — presumably from celeb-favorite label, LESET. From there, the 818 founder chose medium-wash jeans cinched off with The Row’s black belt. Jenner rounded out her latest OOTD with her go-to black loafers from The Row, coordinating oval-shaped sunglasses, and micro-mini hoop earrings.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

With over a week left of the Paris Olympics, the celebrity guest list will certainly keep expanding, so be sure to keep an eye out. Perhaps Jenner’s sisters will join her for the next event. While you await her next spotting in Paris, channel Jenner’s patriotic pieces via the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her Ralph Lauren baseball cap.