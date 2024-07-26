The Olympic Games Opening Ceremony is about as major as it gets. The Oscars, Grammys, and even the presidential inauguration might be significant career highlights, but singing at the Olympics is a true world stage — so who better to headline than a global pop phenomenon? Rumors and speculation swirled about the possibility of Lady Gaga kicking off the ceremony, but her cabaret-style performance was even better than anyone expected. Not only was her rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” impressively energetic and vocally stunning, but Gaga’s Olympics hair, makeup, and costume all reflected a particularly beloved element of French culture.

Using the steps along the Seine riverbank as her stage, Gaga appeared from under a cloud of pink feathered fans dressed in a deep black bodysuit and matching tights, her hair pulled back into a sleek bun — strategically styled to act as a base for the plumage-like headpiece sprouting up and out. It’s the same sort of updo worn by dancers at the Moulin Rouge, who also wear elaborate hats, headpieces, and headbands while performing on stage. Gaga’s entire look seemed to be a nod to the quintessential Parisienne showgirl, right down to her vocal inflections, facial expressions, and dance style. In an Instagram post shared immediately after her performance, Gaga shared just how seriously she took the task, taking extreme care to weave in as many authentic French touches as possible.

“We rented pom poms from Le Lido archive — a real French cabaret theater,” she wrote. “We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I am humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song — a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.”

When finally Gaga shed her black elbow-length opera gloves midway through the riverside performance, she was revealed to have French flag-red nails, a perfect match to her bold, bright lipstick. They’re the only pops of color against an otherwise all-black look, but also coordinate with the pink feathered fans used as props by her background dancers.

Interestingly enough, the performance seems to mirror pieces of Gaga’s other recent appearances, especially the hair, makeup, and costuming. For her special-edition Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano show in late June, she wore a larger yet similar headpiece, as well as red lips and nails, and a pink marabou feather jacket.

With rumors of a new album swirling, it’s not a stretch to think there might be some songs inspired by classic cabaret style.