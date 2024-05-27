There are many advantages that come with being a celebrity: from getting designer gifts to scoring invites to the hottest events. And then there’s the fact that they seem to be on vacation a lot more often than the non-famous set. But instead of becoming envious about the latter, why not use their their tropical escapes to your advantage as inspiration for swimsuit shopping?

The stars get first-in-line access to new brand launches and trending new styles, so who better to turn to when you need to update your go-to suit for a little something different? Whether you’re in the market for something classic (like a solid string bikini) or something more out-of-the-box (neon colors, cool cut-outs, and playful patterns, for example), celebrity swimwear stars have your bases covered in terms of inspo.

To help you gather ideas for your own swimsuit shopping adventure, we’ve selected a handful of beautiful bikinis and awe-inspiring one-pieces from models, musicians, actors, and other professional beach-goers — all in a variety of colors, silhouettes, and styles. Scroll through to find your celebrity swimwear soulmate, plus score some tips for styling them offshore, too. Next step? Booking your own exotic vacation so you have plenty of opportunities to show off your new suit.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Love a logomania moment? Follow the Blackish star’s lead and try the look with your swimwear this summer.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid’s boho print bikini is perfect for those with more eclectic styles. After the beach, style a suit like this with a maxi skirt or sarong, layer on the jewelry, and top off with a straw hat for an effortlessly cool and lived-in summer look. Ocean-kissed hair is an added bonus.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

The reality star is always embracing la dolce vita, and that includes her swimwear selections like this vintage-inspired printed bikini that’s perfect for an Italian holiday.

Lori Harvey

The model’s tank-style two-piece suit is a cool take on the traditional bikini. Accessorize like Harvey with a straw hat, sheer sarong, and belly chain for the coolest daytime vacation outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo could pull off any swimwear style with ease, but this salmon colored one-piece suit with lattice neckline is particularly great inspiration for those who want a little more coverage without sacrificing sex appeal.

Chloe Bailey

In a bright blue hue with cutouts and an asymmetrical top, the singer’s suit has a bit of a sporty feel that’s so playful for summer.

Ashley Graham

The supermodel’s neon green suit features a cutout front with gathered detail that great for anyone who wants their swimwear to showcase their décolletage.

Jill Kortleve

A string bikini in an animal print will simply never go out of style. Just check out model Jill Kortleve — who even manages to make it look cool with water shoes — for reference.

Halle Berry

A sleek black one-piece is as classic and versatile as your LBD — so if you don’t have one in your collection, it might be time to start shopping. We love how Berry styles her low-cut suit with a wide brimmed black sun hat and belted cover up for a monochromatic look.

Kendall Jenner

Sometimes it seems like the model is in swimwear more often than regular clothes, so of course she has an enviable collection — and many of them are the itty bitty variety. This red one is a standout thanks to its micro-ruffle detail.

Denise Bidot

Black and white is a classic combination, and model Denise Bidot shows just how chic it can be when it comes to your swimwear. Note the piping and knotted details that keep it from being a basic bikini.

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Think outside the box with fabric and color to give your swimwear collection a much-needed refresh. The actor and advocate’s magenta velour bikini is a perfect example of an unexpected combo that totally works.

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode founder’s little red bikini is a little bit sporty, a little bit sexy. A string style like this in a solid color is a swimsuit never goes out of style, so you’re guaranteed to keep it in rotation.