Everyone talks about women turning into their mothers at a certain age, but I think I might be morphing into my dad instead. We both brag about waking up early only to be napping by noon, care way too much about our lawns, and think the players on ESPN can actually hear us when we yell at the TV. The greatest change over the past few years, though, is sartorial. Right now, I am all about everything he loves to wear — dadcore baseball hats especially. Whether used to cover up a flat hair day or as the centerpiece of my entire look, I can’t get enough of those worn-in, soft fabric baseball hats adored by newspaper-reading, Home Depot-frequenting fathers the nation over.

I’m clearly not alone, either. Stylish young celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Dakota Johnson have all taken cues from their (famous) dads, wearing baseball caps with the casual ease of an actual player. Not all style are built the same, though — I’ve become very discerning in recent months, and narrowed the aesthetic down to a true science. Ahead, the very best (and trendiest) baseball hats of the moment, perfect for topping off any look.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment