Kelly Rowland Just Dominated The French Girl Bangs Trend

Given the fact that looking effortlessly chic and minimal will never go out of style, it seems unlikely that the beauty world will ever cease taking inspiration from French women. French-inspired hairstyles seem to impact almost every trend cycle, but this season, the undone-yet-elegant aesthetic is undeniably present. Case in point: French bangs. Similar to the ever-popular curtain bang trend, French girl bangs are characterized by piece-y fringe that blends seamlessly into the rest of the hair; but rather than frame the face, French bangs sit straight across the forehead. Kelly Rowland is the latest celebrity to try out the look — a fresh departure from the voluminous curls she’d been rocking since the summer.

The former Destiny’s Child singer debuted the style on her Instagram during a “#SundayFunday” with her son, Titan. Her hair falls just below her shoulders and has some honey-colored balayage from the mid-lengths down, but the most eye-catching part is her chic, French girl bangs. In true effortless French fashion, the bangs cover her eyebrows for a slightly outgrown effect and are slightly choppy rather than blunt.

Rowland’s look is courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and Dark & Lovely Brand Ambassador Kendall Dorsey, who frequently works with the singer as well as other stars like Alicia Keys and Yara Shahidi. Dorsey shared Rowland’s new style on his own Instagram with the simple caption: “French bangs”, clearly inspired by the chic trend.

Dorsey also created Rowland’s recent “love curtain” hairstyle, a soft look with honey brown highlights, face-framing curtain bangs, and tousled beach waves cascading down the singer’s face.

Though they’re trending right now (and will be for the foreseeable future), French bangs are certainly not a new phenomenon. French beauty icons such as Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot had a hand in popularizing the look in the 1950s and 60s, continuing to offer inspiration since.

Clearly, Rowland is leaning heavily into romantic French girl styles as the winter season approaches — and her next look is sure to be just as striking.