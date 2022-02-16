Let Rihanna Show You How To Wear Fenty Beauty's New Lipstick

If anyone is going to pull focus from the fashion week happenings on the east coast it’s Rihanna. Not once, but twice this past weekend the "Diamonds" singer graced fans with two standout beauty looks: a Fenty red lipstick moment followed, a day later, by a cherry red cat eye. On both occasions Rihanna was arm in arm with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky (and, yes, the bump was on full display.)

The expectant celeb was seen first at a Los Angeles party on Feb. 11 celebrating all three of her beauty brands (Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum), and then again for a surprise appearance at the Savage X Fenty store—also in L.A. On both occasions the musician donned a full face, courtesy of her namesake beauty brand, and Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono, who did not shy away from color.

For the Fenty beauty event the beauty mogul stunned in a head-to-toe shredded outfit by The Attico. Still, her bold makeup was just as head-turning. For the evening Ono built the entire look around Fenty’s brand new lipstick: the Icon Refillable Lipstick in a bright red shade, fittingly coined ‘The MVP.’ “For the look we wanted something glam, but modern,” Ono describes in a press release.

The rest of the makeup was simple and understated. "We played up the eyes with some definition, but left them pretty neutral to complement the lips with the new Fenty lipstick," says Ono. The beauty pro did a natural contour (using Match Stix in ‘Mocha’ and ‘Truffle’) and accented it with soft coral red blush (the Freestyle Cream Blush in ‘Daiquiri Dip’) to coordinate with the lipstick. To make her cheekbones pop, the MUA dusted on a soft, champagne highlighter (the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in ‘Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby’). To define the eyes, Ono swiped a crisp line, using the Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner in ‘Cuz I’m Black’, across the top lash line.

Then again on Saturday evening Feb.13, at the Savage X Fenty store, the mom-to-be presented us with another colorful makeup moment for the books. Never one to be low key, the trendsetter went full monochromatic, wearing a bright red robe with coordinating heels that perfectly matched her eye makeup.

This time it was a red eyeliner (Flypencil in ‘Cherry Punk’ to be exact) that was swapped in as the star product. For drama Ono swiped the pencil formula along the top and bottom lash lines, fully saturating the areas. Along the top, the pro drew a thick line to complete an intense red cat eye.

For a contour, Ono again employed Match Stix in the shades ‘Mocha’ and ‘Truffle,’ (seemingly a makeup bag staple for the Grammy winner). However this time, she tapped the cheeks with ‘Petal Poppin’ (a soft baby pink) for a pretty flush. To top it off, the lips were glossed with a light pink nude (the shade is ‘Motha Luva’).

See below to shop the Fenty Beauty products currently in Rihanna’s rotation.

