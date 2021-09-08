You’ll Want To Recreate Kelly Rowland’s ‘Love Curtain’ Hairstyle This Fall

There’s no rule stating that you have to change up your hairstyle for fall, but isn’t entering a new season so much more exciting when you have a brand new look to match? This time of year, many are looking to add warmth and subtle highlights to their hair. Reds, warm browns, and honey blondes are especially popular in 2021, and are all over Pinterest feeds around this time, but when it comes time to show your stylist your fall hair inspiration, look no further than Kelly Rowland’s Instagram. The singer’s brand new style, which has been dubbed the “Love Curtain”, features soft waves and a touch of warm highlights — and quickly inspired many fellow celebrities to follow suit.

Last week, Rowland shared a short clip of celebrity hairstylist and Dark & Lovely Brand Ambassador, Kendall Dorsey, putting the final touches on her gorgeous new hair look. By adding subtle, honey brown highlights, face framing curtain bangs, and tousled beach waves cascading down Rowland’s face, Dorsey perfectly captured the soft, romantic style — hence the name, the “Love Curtain”. It didn’t take long for stars like Normani, Taraji P. Henson, and Niecy Nash to gush over the look in the comments section of Rowland’s post with a slew of heart-eyes emojis.

Luckily, Dorsey shared a step-by-step tutorial for achieving his relaxed, yet glam style, so you can recreate it for yourself this fall:

First, Dorsey suggests prepping your hair with Dark & Lovely’s Silky Slip Blow-Dry Cream to give it a smooth, humidity-resistant finish. Next, take a section of your hair, and apply just a bit of Heat Shield Hair Primer Mist to protect the hair against heat and set the hair’s texture.

Then, go in with a one-inch curling iron and make a complete flip (away from the face), starting at the end of the hair and winding it up to hairline. Give the curl a few seconds to lock in before releasing the hair and gently brushing it out with a paddle brush.

Lastly, take the hair and make a clamp at the root to create a “U” shape. This will turn the hair into a soft romantic wave, creating the perfect “Love Curtain” look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.