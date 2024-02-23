Whether or not you splurged on Beyoncé’s new hair care brand Cécred this week, there’s a good chance footage from the corresponding launch party has flooded your Instagram timeline since Feb. 20. Behind-the-scenes videos of the soirée showcased the white sartorial theme — an assignment Beyoncé, her mother Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy, and the rest of the guests certainly understood. While Queen Bey’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate and longtime friend Kelly Rowland was noticeably absent from the Cécred fête, a few days later, she channeled the party’s dress code in a luxe all-white suit set which she wore to celebrate the release of her new film, Mea Culpa.

On the evening of Feb. 22, just a few hours before the new Tyler Perry thriller dropped on Netflix, Rowland was snapped by the paparazzi out and about in L.A. dressed in the aforementioned ivory co-ord. Supposedly en route to a star-studded release party, the A-lister styled a matching cream set courtesy of Poland-based label, EPUZER. On top, Rowland styled a timeless white blazer synched with a fringed belt around the waist. Her wide-leg trousers — also sourced from EPUZER — continued the fringe theme as one of the pant legs was adorned with a coordinating tasseled hem. Staying true to the Beyoncé-approved white-on-white aesthetic, she slipped on a pair of white pointy pumps, which she offered a closer look at on IG. Rowland gave her final ‘fit a glitzier finish via layered diamond tennis necklaces, eye-catching drop earrings, and various silver mismatched rings.

TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rowland’s latest outing was the bookend on a fabulous week-long press tour for Mea Culpa, where the fashion muse delivered over five stellar red-carpet-ready moments. The other looks we can’t stop thinking about? On Feb. 20 (the evening of Beyoncé’s launch party), Rowland stunned at a Chicago screening for the film in a royal blue bodysuit coupled with an of-the-moment fur coat. A few days earlier, at the film’s New York premiere, the singer posed in an ankle-grazing Area Fall/Winter 2023 coat overtop a celeb-approved no-pants outfit that featured a brown button-down and matching underwear.

(+) Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

If you don’t already have your plans secured for this weekend, thanks to Rowland’s newest Netflix movie, now you do. And while you’re cozied up on the couch, consider treating yourself to Rowland’s latest suit look with the curated edit below. These pieces are practically begging for starring roles in your spring wardrobe.