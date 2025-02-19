Over the past year or so, Keke Palmer has rapidly emerged as one of the biggest celebrity beauty trendsetters. Her willingness to experiment with makeup, nails, and hair — from Aaliyah-inspired bangs one day to a flipped bob and newsboy cap the next — is so utterly refreshing, not to mention inspiring. And while the One of Them Days star loves to make use of wigs and extensions to change up her look in an instant, she also likes to go au natruale from time to time. To style her shiny, bouncy, healthy natural curls, Palmer has gotten her routine down pat and lucky for her fellow curly-headed fans, she’s finally sharing it with the world.

On Feb. 18, the Master of Me author broke down the step-by-step process she goes through to define and boost her hair’s natural texture. And as you might expect, it relies on a few key products from Creme of Nature, the hair care brand at which holds the title of Chief Brand Officer. Having recently dyed her hair copper (2025’s most of-the-moment shade), Palmer requires more conditioning and nourishment than ever to keep her curls looking their best, and the line utilizes nutrient-dense Argan oil to condition, strengthen, and reduce frizz.

To start, Palmer washes her hair with Sulfate-Free Moisture & Shine Shampoo, then applies Strength & Shine Leave-In Conditioner to towel-dried hair before combing through and clipping into sections. From there she employs a tried-and-true technique of using a “classic rod set” to create the perfect spiral shape. Section by section, the actor coats her hair with the Style & Shine Foaming Mousse and alternates the direction she wraps her hair around each flexi rod. “I go under and then I go up because I want the curls to have fun,” she explains in the video tutorial. After drying, Palmer goes back in with the Shine Foaming Mousse on a small brush to soften her edges before styling them into place with Perfect Edges, then uses a hair pick all over for separation and volume.

While this routine works for Palmer, the Nope star is quick to note that no natural curl regimen is one-size-fits-all. “Everybody has to find their go-to style when it comes to natural hair,” she adds. That said, creating a process that’s simple and successful for her hair type and her lifestyle has given her even more confidence when it comes to showing off her curls. “Every time I get back into my look I just feel invincible,” she says. And that is a thing of beauty.