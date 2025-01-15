Keke Palmer has been entertaining audiences since her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee back in 2011. Since then, she’s added author, podcast host, R&B artist, and producer to her growing list of credits while continuing to stack up her film and television roles. Still, 2025 just might be her biggest year yet. With her new buddy comedy One of Them Days hitting theaters this weekend, she’s been keeping busy with back to back press appearances — each one featuring immaculate glam. Constantly switching up her hair color, length, and styles is one of Palmer’s specialties and it’s kept her latest press tour especially fun to keep up with, but her waist length braid for her feature in The Cut was a special standout among her wide variety of recent looks.

An interview with Palmer was published by New York Magazine’s women’s interest site on Jan. 14th and the spread — shot by Justin French and styled by The Cut’s Fashion Director Jessica Willis — features the Master of Me author in a series of chic winter pieces by high-end labels like Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen. Though her clothing changes, her hairstyle remains consistent, making a case for the long, sleek braid as a no-fail option that pairs well with everything from turtleneck gowns to chunky knits and oversized trench coats.

The sheer power of her chunky, nearly hip-length plait is best featured on the cover, where Palmer is dressed in a gold sequin gown by Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta. The braid, created by the Nope star’s trusted hairdresser Kira Dior, is hovering in mid-air — literally defying gravity. Given Dior’s specific expertise in extensions and wigs (she has her own line of them available for purchase), the style was likely given its dramatic length with the help of a few bonus bundles. But even if you don’t possess the extra inches, this braid can still inspire your own winter glam.

Something about the the glossy, slicked-back crown and low placement of the braid makes it especially fitting for this season’s high neck and bulkier styles like bubble jackets and Fisherman sweaters. Of course if it’s Palmer’s length you’re after, a few strategically placed clip-ins aught to do the trick. Keep the hair as the star of the show by adopting the rest of her glam, which consists of monochromatic makeup in neutral brown tones.

As of Jan. 15th, the actor was already sporting an entirely new style, a bouncy copper blowout. Still her waist length braid deserves a bookmark as one of her best hairstyles to date — and certainly one worth copying ASAP.