The new year has barely begun but already there’s reason to believe that bangs will be making a major comeback. For some, they’ve never really gone away, but over the past few months, celebrities have been trying out bolder styles (even if for only for a day). Just in the past month, Pamela Anderson, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron all popped up with a fresh set of fringe that totally transformed their look. And now another trendsetter is joining the party — but with a unique (and totally nostalgic) spin. Keke Palmer once again looked to the ‘90s to get her New Year’s Eve glam inspiration, this time with a set of spiky bangs that channeled a few icons of the era.

Palmer, who spent Q4 of 2024 making a ton of press stops for both her upcoming film, One of Them Days, and her memoir, Master of Me, has been consistently paying homage to some of the ‘90s’ most memorable hairstyles. First there were her wispy bangs and more recently her Whitney Houston-inspired updo (to name just a few), but to ring in 2025 the Nope star opted for a slightly more edgy look, sporting bangs that could best be described as Lydia Deetz-coded. Palmer attended her end-of-year festivities in a Jean Paul Gautier tube dress — which is already a throwback to the recently resurging decade — but her hair was the cherry on top of the nostalgic look.

The Baby, This Is Keke Palmer host donned center-parted, long layers accented with fringe that was sculpted into pointed pieces — not unlike the aforementioned Beetlejuice character. But when she posted the complete NYE look to her Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 1st, her followers noticed a nod to another ‘90s trendsetter, Aaliyah. And considering how frequently the Hustlers star had paid homage to songstresses from that particular time period (from Janet Jackson to Brandy and beyond), it’s highly likely she took some inspiration from the “One in a Million” singer.

But before you get too used to this look on Palmer, it’s worth noting that she’s not exactly the type of celebrity who sticks to one hairstyle (which is one of the reasons she’s so fun to follow). In fact, the actor posted her wishes for 2025 mid-celebration and more glam was on the list. “Get into the glam, honey,” she encouraged her followers in a video recorded in the midst of her NYE party. Whether that involves more bangs, more ‘90 looks, or something else altogether, we’re in full support of this resolution.