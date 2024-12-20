One thing about Keke Palmer, she’s always going to keep you guessing when it comes to her glam. One day she’s sporting baby bangs and a vampy lip, the next bombshell waves and spiky lashes. And while she seemingly takes inspiration from all over in terms of her hair and makeup, it’s clear that the Master of Me author has reverence for one era in particular. Some of her most memorable looks were influenced by ‘90s style icons, including her recent updo that totally channeled Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Palmer, who is currently making the rounds to promote her new film, One of Them Days, appeared alongside costars SZA and Issa Rae for a press stop on Dec. 19th and her entire head-to-toe look was straight out of the ‘90s. Wearing a denim bustier with a matching skirt and choker, the Nope star could have stepped directly off the set of Jackson’s “That’s the Way Love Goes” video circa 1993 — the same time period when celebs like Pamela Anderson popularized the tousled updo that’s been having a resurgence lately. Palmer perfectly nailed the nostalgic hairstyle, with loosely pinned up pieces in back (Anderson previously joked to British Vogue that true ‘90s updos were held up with a pair of panties) and face framing layers in front.

Palmer’s retro hairstyle also was notably lighter than the color she had been wearing lately (a dark brown/black hue). To switch up her shade so quickly, her hairstylist Kira Dior worked with a wig, using TRU Connoisseur Solutions products for a truly seamless application that looked so natural.

Of course true ‘90s glam wouldn’t be complete without the no-fail combo of brown liner and nude gloss (another throwback beauty trend that’s back and bigger than ever) as well as smoky brown eyeshadow, courtesy of makeup artist Kenya Alexis. Together the team totally transported Palmer to the Poetic Justice era and the look suited the 1993 born actor and podcast host so perfectly without it seeming like a costume.

Fan will have to wear until early next year to catch Palmer in her new Black buddy comedy, but as she continues making appearances to promote it, we can only hope to see how she continues refreshing bygone beauty trends.