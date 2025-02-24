Much to the fashion set’s surprise, the vintage streak tapered off at the 2025 SAG Awards. Instead of going the popular archival route, most celebrities opted for custom or fresh-off-the-runway designs, including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña in custom Loewe, Celine, and Saint Laurent, respectively. But don’t worry, Keke Palmer held down the vintage fort. At the Feb. 23 soirée, the style muse stunned in a velvet little black dress, courtesy of Chanel Fall 1985. What’s more, Palmer’s noir number was originally worn by Jamie Lee Curtis nearly 38 years ago.

Less than 24 hours after securing the “Entertainer of the Year” trophy at the NAACP Image Awards, Palmer returned to the red carpet, this time at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. All eyes went to the icon’s body-hugging dress, which was designed by the legendary Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel’s Fall 1985 runway show. Even though it’s 39 years old, the luxe velvet fabric looked good as new. Atop the strapless neckline was an intricate gold embellishment. The sunburst-shaped trim wrapped around her entire bodice. From there, the One of Them Days star took cues from Curtis’ accessories with velvet opera gloves and matching pointy pumps. A bold red lip and gold earrings from Brilliant Earth finished Palmer’s award-worthy ensemble.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a glamorous homage to her former Scream Queens co-star, Palmer (with help from her stylist, Molly Dickson) channeled Curtis’ Chanel moment to a T. At the First Annual American Cinematheque Award Salute to Eddie Murphy on Feb. 28, 1986, Curtis stole the show in the Chanel Fall 1985 creation, complete with the same gold neckline and opera gloves as Palmer. Similar to Palmer, the SAG Award winner skipped a necklace. Instead, Curtis tapped into the ‘80s button earrings trend with an oversized gold pair.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Shortly after the curtains closed at the 2025 SAG Awards, Curtis honored Palmer’s tribute on Instagram. “As much as I would love to say it was mine, it was borrowed from my friend @debopp and I'm thrilled to be anywhere near @keke in style and grace and talent!” Curtis shared with her six million followers. In the comment section, Palmer responded with, “My QUEEN! I love you!!!!”

All this to say? Both Curtis and Palmer have an eye for timeless attire.