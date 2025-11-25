Keke Palmer’s Instagram doubles as a gallery of her ever-evolving hairstyles. She doesn’t shy away from any look, experimenting with everything from spiky bangs and waist-length braids to flipped bobs and pixie cuts. Some of her most memorable hairstyles pay homage to the past, including her most recent look, which channels Brigitte Bardot and other film stars of the ‘60s era.

Most recently, Palmer shared a preview of an upcoming podcast episode with her close friend, singer Tayla Parx, and in the video clip, she’s sporting a retro-inspired beehive updo. Her hair is swept up and secured into a smooth, sculpted silhouette which adds both height and volume. There’s face-framing pieces in the front, plus a few loosely pinned pieces in the back — both add a slightly tousled touch for a more effortless look. The color is her now-signature copper shade, making the hairstyle even more eye-catching. Palmer’s makeup is the perfect complement to her vintage-inspired look. Her skin is glowing, there’s a hint of blush atop her cheekbones, and she’s sporting a nude, glossy lip. But the real MVP of her look is the eye makeup. The shimmery gold lids, softly smoked crease, and defined, long lashes echo classic ‘60s glamour. Together, her hair and eye makeup evoke a vintage look in a way that feels nostalgic and fresh.

You already know Palmer loves switching up her hairstyles, so she probably won’t keep this beehive for long. Wouldn’t it be so cool if she dug into the archives and gave another vintage look a modern twist? Fingers crossed.