Once summer hits, it’s customary for A-listers to embrace a more natural beauty routine. They’ll swap full-coverage foundation for a skin tint; powder contour for cream blush; and ultra-pigmented lipstick for a your-lips-but-better gloss. But even so, some looks are a celebrity staple all year round — like smoky eyes. While the dramatic choice thrived this past fall and winter (thanks to Olivia Wilde, Victoria Beckham, and more), Katie Holmes just proved it’s never out of season. On May 20, the Dawson’s Creek alum made a strong case for summer smoky eyes alongside an equally moody ensemble.

Instead of joining other fashion muses at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Holmes stayed put in New York. She couldn’t miss an intimate cocktail party at Tod's Boutique on Madison Avenue. There wasn’t an official red carpet, but that didn’t stop her from serving a sleek step-and-repeat. Her overall look delivered a fair share of monochrome moments, as her chocolate brown drop-waist dress from Tod’s Fall/Winter 2025 matched her makeup. With help from her makeup artist, Quinn Murphy, Holmes wore off a super dark smoky eye, which marked a major detour from her minimalist aesthetic. Looking straight out of the noughties, her upper eyelid was packed with black eyeshadow. Murphy blended out the harsh edges with a plum shade toward her brow bone. Holmes’ lower lash was tight-lined with a black liner, but underneath, the smokiness returned with the same mauve shadow. From there, the ‘90s vibes continued with dewy foundation, chiseled cheeks, and thin, fluffed-up brows. Instead of her signature nude lipstick, Holmes popped on a moody mauve lip, which complemented her eyeshadow. After close inspection, it appeared to be the same lip combo Murphy gave her on May 15 — just minus the clear gloss.

If you haven’t sported a smoky eye yet this summer, take it from Holmes: it can (and should) be done. So, follow the First Daughter star’s lead and utilize darker eyeshadow for all of your seasonal soirées.