Virtually regardless of where you are right now, pretty much everyone can agree — it’s been one seriously hot summer, and that likely won’t change for quite a while. There are plenty of ways to beat the heat. You can head to coast where things are a bit cooler or take the concept of “minimalist” dressing literally, baring legs, shoulders, and abdomens. You can also go skip applying cosmetics on those especially hot days, with no need to worry about sweat-streaked foundation or migrating mascara. Based on Katie Holmes’ no-makeup selfie, just shared to her Instagram, that seems to be one of her go-to moves this season. In the trio of photos taken while lounging next to her adorably fluffy cat, Eleanor, Holmes seems to be free of any cosmetics at all, showing off her bare face and a casual, messy bun. Even without any makeup products, though, her complexion is notably glowy and healthy-looking.

It’s not too often that Holmes posts on social media in general, so it really grabs her fans’ attention when she does. The actor looks legitimately radiant in the selfies taken alongside Eleanor, with plenty of followers in the comment section inquiring about her day-to-day skin care routine.

While Holmes hasn’t done a true deep-dive into her beauty secrets, she’s given plenty of briefer interviews over the years, divulging some of her favorite products and general wellness practices. Alongside prioritizing drinking lots of water and consistent vegetable intake, Holmes told PEOPLE in 2021 that she’s a massive fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s celebrity-favorite skin care line. "I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm. I regularly get [her] facials and use her products," she explained to the magazine. Additionally, she mentioned that she shellacks her skin in sunscreen and lip gloss before leaving the house — important year-round, but especially critical in the summer. That commitment to staying properly hydrated was mentioned again in a more in-depth interview with ELLE years earlier, accompanying by a very A-list tip: “I sleep in an SK-II Treatment Mask.” Beloved for its essence-soaked composition, could nightly masks be the key to Holmes’ plump, dewy complexion?

