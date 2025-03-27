Chances are your TikTok FYP is flodding with spring makeup overhauls right now. From looks like Hailey Bieber’s monochromatic “plum girl spring” makeup to effortlessly radiant skin, there are so many ways to spice up your looks without spending a ton of extra time in front of the mirror. And speaking of effortless radiance, there’s a particular product that helps you achieve a natural glow without having to do a full-on glam session. Enter skin tints, which offer the best of both worlds in terms of skin care and makeup.

Celebrity makeup artist and aesthetician Kat James shares a few reasons why a good skin tint is *that girl* for spring. “What makes a skin tint so appealing — especially from a professional standpoint — is that it often functions as a three-in-one: you’re [often] getting sun protection, skin care benefits, and a touch of coverage all in one product,” she says. “Warmer weather calls for lighter, more breathable textures — and skin tints are perfect for that. Traditional foundations can feel heavy or melt off by midday, but skin tints allow your skin to breathe while still giving you a polished, radiant look.” She goes on to say that they’re also great for the warmer weather because they’re typically non-comedogenic, so they’re less likely to clog pores, and many are infused with SPF. In other words, skin tints are “perfect for travel, beach days, or anyone who wants to look pulled together with minimal effort.”

Not that you need any more excuses to hop on the train, but the best part about applying a skin tint is that they’re so hydrating, you can often skip the moisturizer beforehand, eliminating extra steps in your morning routine. Ahead, discover TZR’s favorites for spring, along with James’ expert recommendations.

Ciele tint & PROTECT SPF 50+ $44 See On Ciele This Ciele formula is incredibly lightweight and blends easily into the skin. It never looks cakey – it just gives your complexion an airbrushed effect, making it appear smooth and even without emphasizing any texture. As a bonus, it also contains SPF 50+ sun protection and a cocktail of other skin care ingredients like soothing allantoin, redness-reducing bisabolol, and niacinamide.

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint $49 See On Sephora Skin tints don’t always come in the best of shade ranges, but this one from Hourglass has quite a few options. It’s also super hydrating and comfortable for all-day wear with ingredients like squalane and meadowfoam seed oil. It does provide a radiant finish (which is great for spring and summer), but you’ll want to keep that in mind if you don’t like dewier formulas.

RMS Beauty SunCoverup Super Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen $49 $42 See On Nordstrom If you have really sensitive skin, the adaptogenic herbal blend in RMS Beauty’s tint calms it right down while providing an extra dose of hydration. It’s also silicone-free, which is great for those who are prone to acne, and it provides a subtly radiant finish.

Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF 30 $32 See On Tower 28 SunnyDays is a classic spring/summer favorite. While this is technically labeled as a foundation, the coverage is super buildable and lightweight so you can customize it to your needs. Tower 28 also caters specifically to those with sensitive skin prone to conditions like eczema, so its products are always a safe option. This tinted SPF 30 formula calms redness and provides a natural, skin-like finish with ingredients like aloe vera and prickly pear.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Dewy SPF 30 $50 See On Laura Mercier For those who struggle with acne and dark spots, you might write off skin tints because they don’t provide enough coverage. However, this Laura Mercier option is the skin tint for folks who don’t love skin tints. It evens out skin tone, blurs imperfections, and hydrates skin without feeling heavy. It’s the perfect alternative to foundation for those with these skin concerns that want the benefits of a full-coverage formula – without a thick texture.

bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 $39 See On bareMinerals James loves this particular pick from bareMinerals for a multitude of reasons. “It has a smooth, gel-cream texture that feels like skincare going on, but gives surprisingly good coverage for a tint,” she says. “It also features mineral-based SPF, which is great for sensitive or reactive skin types.”

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint $70 See On Chanel As far as luxury formulas go, Chanel’s Water Fresh Tint is a top pick. It contains micro-droplets of pigment suspended in water that deliver a fresh, natural-looking finish upon application. It leaves skin feeling hydrated without causing it to get greasy later on.

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint $42 See On Revolve This super sheer formula from Summer Fridays speaks to lazy girls. It’s so easy to apply if you’re just looking for something to give your skin a quick boost. The formula has a lot of slip to it, but that’s due to all the richly hydrating ingredients like glycerin, squalane, vitamin E, and avocado oil. That said, it’s important to note that it might suit oilier folks out there, but if you have normal to dry skin, it’s great for sheer to light coverage.

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50 $54 See On Dermstore We can’t forget about tinted sunscreens here, too. They also offer the same blurring effect and light coverage. James says this one from Colorscience is one of the best. “This formula is incredibly smart — it contains encapsulated pigments that adapt to your skin tone as you blend, which means less guesswork when shade-matching,” she explains. “It also offers high-level SPF protection and is packed with antioxidants, so it’s truly a skin care-forward complexion product. I love recommending it for clients who want something fast, fuss-free, and functional.”