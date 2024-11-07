Victoria Beckham’s beauty evolution is one of the most transformative in Hollywood. Since she gained stardom in the mid-’90s, she’s experimented with multiple posh hairstyles, including a blonde pixie, an angled bob, choppy bangs, and more. Beckham’s also tapped into a fair share of high-fashion makeup trends — think thin eyebrows, brown lip liner, and no-makeup makeup moments. However, throughout every makeover over the years, Beckham’s remained loyal to one beauty look: a statement smoky eye. After her latest A-list affair — the Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 5 — she gave her fans a sneak peek at how she achieves the timeless look.

After posing on the red carpet with her 13-year-old daughter Harper (who presented her with the Entrepreneur of the Year award), Beckham stopped for a quick selfie. In the closeup, her eyeshadow undeniably stole the show. The rounded shape featured a blend of warm-toned caramels and shimmery champagnes, while smudged dark chocolate browns bordered her water lines. If you look closely, you’ll see she also added a slim strip of black liner on her lower lash. The finishing touch was her feathery lashes, which she achieved using the Vast Lash Mascara from her makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. In fact, her entire eye look was created by VBB staples. The seamless color mix came from blending the “Pecan” and “Shroom” shades of Beckham’s best-selling Longwear Eyeshadow Stick together. Then, for an extra splash of drama, she lined her lid with her brand’s Satin Kajal Liner in the shade, “Cocoa.”

@victoriabeckham

The best part about Beckham’s latest smoky eye? Her exact VBB products are still available online. To recreate her look, shop the four essentials listed below.