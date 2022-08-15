The revival of long-forgotten fashion trends such as low-rise jeans, tiny T-shirts, and colored sunglasses might have made you skeptical for their audacious nature. However, there are some more practical trends that have made their way back into the fashion vernacular. Take the return of the cargo pant as a prime example: The style — worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid — is so easy to wear. The latest to hop on this particular bandwagon is Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, whose matching outfits employed the aforementioned style. The duo wore nearly identical cargo pants as temperatures dropped in New York City over the weekend.

Holmes and Bobby Wooten III, showed how versatile the pants style can be in their respective looks. The former Dawson’s Creek star wore a flared pair of cargo pants with a cropped, collared shirt in black and neutral sneakers. She accessorized simply with a red wine-colored leather bucket bag from A.P.C. Wooten III, on the other hand, went for a lighter palette on top and wore a white T-shirt under a utilitarian-looking, collared button-down shirt in a muted blue hue. He offset the ensemble with a polished pair of black and white Gucci loafers.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Cargo pants were originally created for British military personnel in the 1930s, and as a result became linked to blue-collar professions in which functionality is prioritized over style (the bottoms are a host of convenient pockets). However, in the aughts they became a wardrobe essential, thanks to girl groups like Destiny’s Child and Girls Aloud.

Fast forward to now: Labels like Blumarine and Tom Ford have shown iterations of the humble cargo pant in their Spring/Summer 2022 collections. This, compounded with an endorsement from more modern It figures, has made the piece a must-have staple in 2022. Whether worn casually with sneakers and a T-shirt or dressed up with embellished heels and chandelier earrings, cargo pants are nothing if not versatile — and, as Holmes and Wooten III have shown, an easy way to match with your boo. To get Holmes’ look, you can find inspired pieces and her exact bag, ahead.

