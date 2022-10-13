Take it from your favorite celebrities: a slip dress is an irrefutable must-have in any wardrobe. Think about it: The minimalist garment has been a cool-girl wardrobe staple for decades. (Remember Kate Moss’ famous sheer slip dress look from the ‘90s?) To this day, every fashion-savvy A-lister seems to own one. Most recently, another stylish celeb reminded everyone about the style’s everlasting iconic status. On Oct. 12, Katie Holmes wore a black slip dress to attend Bvlgari’s 50th anniversary celebration in New York City. The Dawson’s Creek star arrived at Aman New York’s speakeasy bar, The Jazz Club, and immediately dazzled the crowd with her sultry-yet-classy look.

Holmes’ long and slinky LBD featured ultra thin spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical hem, an open back, and a plunging V-shaped neckline. The dress came from one of her all-time favorite brands, Khaite, which the actor has been wearing practically nonstop since 2019. To give the OOTD an autumnal feel, the actor added a pair of black square-toe boots with a knee-high shaft. Lastly, she finished the look with a medley of jewels — including a circular pendant necklace and a gold watch that wrapped around her left wrist. (It’s safe to assume that the aforementioned regalia came from Bvlgari.)

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Needless to say, Holmes is a big fan of Khaite’s sexy-sophisticated designs. You’ll likely remember her epic bra and cardigan moment from August 2019, which took the Internet by storm and arguably set off the cardigan set trend. Plenty of other stars feel the same way about the New York-based label — and its slip dresses in particular. Take Kendall Jenner, who wore a very similar black midi dress from Khaite in June 2022. Laura Harrier and Zendaya each wore at least one elegant, slip dress-like style from Khaite earlier this year, too. (Harrier sported a cream-colored Olympia knit dress to the grand opening of David Yurman’s flagship store in Paris, while Zendaya opted for a black, fit-and-flare Mila dress during her visit to Rome in February 2022.)

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Chances are, you already know that a slip dress is a chic yet practical piece that will suit any dress code — and its black iterations are extra versatile, allowing for endless styling options. If you don’t own one already, follow Holmes’ lead and add the timeless staple into your wardrobe ASAP. The best part? Her exact LBD is still in stock — so lay all hesitation aside and click “checkout” on your virtual shopping cart, pronto. Should you want to peruse alternative options, other labels like Jonathan Simkhai, Materiel, LILYSILK, and more offer their splurge-worthy takes on a black asymmetrical-hem slip dress, too.

