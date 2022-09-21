Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.

Holmes’ outfit for the special occasion seemed comfortable and polished, as she selected an oversized cardigan from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. (All the attendees, which included the likes of Christy Turlington and Dianna Agron, were wearing a Chanel item or two in support of the fashion house.) She layered the cashmere knit over a simple white tank top and completed the outfit with a pair of loose-fitting blue jeans. To finish off the look, she reached for a silver metallic Chanel mini Flap bag, that gave the ensemble a youthful feel. Then, she slipped into a pair of square-toe ballerina flats that featured a slight gold heel. You’ll likely see this simple yet chic flats variation everywhere this fall.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

Holmes’ outfit provides plenty of inspiration for fall as it has a casual feel while remaining sophisticated and timeless. Her shoes, in particular, were the most versatile component of her ensemble as they can be dressed up or down based on the occasion. As fall rolls around, it’s crucial that you, too, add a pair of square-toed ballet flats into your own wardrobe. In the edit ahead, shop TZR’s favorite pairs from brands like The Row, Totême, and Frame.

