Few celebrity street style moments have gained as much traction as Katie Holmes’ Khaite cardigan and bra set — close your eyes and visualize the dreamy cloud-soft cashmere with us. In fact, the viral look from August 2019 cemented the Dawson’s Creek actor as the ultimate cool girl. Since then, the fashion crowd has kept an eye on her impeccably effortless, off-duty style choices. Just look at Holmes’ latest embellished jeans outfit, which may have a viral moment of its own this week.

On April 13, Holmes stepped out in New York City to promote her new film Rare Projects on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she shimmered in the bedazzled two-tone pants. Those who keep up with Holmes’ wardrobe know this glitzy pair is a far departure from her mainstay wide-leg jean silhouette, which is a testament to her ever-evolving style. Moreover, the high-shine bottoms tapped into the Y2K revival, a look the street style star has nailed in the past — you likely remember her top over jeans ensemble from last year.

The 44 year old made the crystal-adorned jeans the focal point of her look by keeping things simple on top with a gray blazer and white tee. Holmes did, however, work one other statement piece into the outfit: a pair of glossy metallic silver heels. For her jewelry, she opted for simple silver hoops and her signature edgy nose ring.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes isn’t the only A-lister who has been gravitating toward embellished denim. This week, Taylor Swift also rocked a pair of glitzy pants from Area while grabbing dinner with friends in the Big Apple. Much like Holmes, the “Lavender Haze” singer grounded the standout bottoms with a neutral top. As for the next celebrity to dabble in the ‘00s-looking trend? Your guess is as good as ours.

If you’re on board with the embellished denim comeback, shop the snazzy styles ahead. And should you want to recreate Holmes’ complete look, TZR found similar pieces for you to do just that too.