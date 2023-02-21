The key to channeling Katie Holmes’ effortless NYC street style is to amass a well-curated collection of staples. For Holmes this means investing in a variety of items, from neutral blazers and blue jeans to sneakers and snow boots (both are must haves for the Big Apple). Lately, she’s leaning into another wardrobe classic, too, which if you don’t already own you should probably get as well: the leather skirt. She wore this style nonstop in the last two weeks, proving that the silhouette is a versatile part of her everyday outfits. Take her look on Feb. 20, where Holmes rocked a leather skirt from Mango.

The actor paired the chocolate-brown pleated number with a beige turtleneck sweater, scrunched-up black boots, and a white shearling jacket. The actor loves Mango for its diverse basics, and at $400, the leather bottom is one of the more luxe pieces she has from the retailer —but it’s totally worth it given how the neutral item can be mixed and matched with everything else in her closet. Additionally, the skirt helped to pull her ensemble together in a casual and polish way while also serving as the perfect winter workwear-inspired look. Holmes was en route to perform on Broadway when she was photographed by the paparazzi — she is currently starring in The Wanderers.

T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

In addition to the aforementioned Mango piece, Holmes also has another leather skirt in black from Kate Hundley, a New York-based designer who creates easy-to-wear tops and bottoms that pay homage to the NYC fashion scene. Holmes wore the statement, metal eyelet skirt while celebrating The Wanderers’ opening night on Feb. 16. Although this skirt makes more of a splash compared to her minimalist Mango piece, Holmes was able to quiet down the design with her go-to basics. On that day, she styled the Hundley design with a beige blazer, white top, stockings, and a pair of black heels. In the end, the star created that effortless ensemble all her fans know and love her for.

If Holmes sold you on the leather skirt as a must-have staple, shop her exact one from Mango ahead. If you need a little more wiggle room in your shopping budget, opt for a similar one from Banana Republic for $55, or continue perusing through other labels like Frame and Nanushka for even more leather and faux leather options. No matter which style you end up adding into your virtual checkout cart, rest assured the piece will work with every outfit you think of.