Katie Holmes has been renowned for her effortless style for decades now — ever since her Dawson’s Creek days when she was decked out in Y2K styles from American Eagle and Delia’s. You can count the Rare Objects actor to step out in a laid-back look composed of polished staples, like ruffled capris and an oversized blazer or boyfriend jeans and a belted jacket, but part of her overall vibe can be attributed to her beauty choices, too. Nowadays, Holmes is synonymous with pared-down hair, makeup, and nail styles (you can credit her for naked mani’s popularity), but throughout her nearly three decades in the spotlight she’s experimented with bolder ones as well. And that includes the hair she just debuted on Instagram: A curly, jaw-length bob that totally transformed her.

On Thursday, May 9, Holmes shared a clip from the second season of Poker Face, in which she makes a memorable cameo. As Greta, a funeral home operator, she’s nearly unrecognizable. In addition to her bob and bangs, the character also dons a more dramatic makeup look — with hot pink dots in her inner corners and sharply winged eyeliner — than you’d probably see Holmes wearing.

And while her short new hairstyle certainly comes courtesy of an expertly-styled wig (she recently showed off blonde highlighted waist-length waves at the show’s premiere party), it’s not so unlikely that Holmes would make such a dramatic chop in real life. Although she’s mainly worn long hairstyles through the past few decades, she’s no stranger to a bob moment. She famously cut her hair into a sleek version of the style back in 2007, and then took a swingy, chin-length bob wig for a spin at the 2015 Met Gala. But regardless of how impermanent, the Coda star’s latest short style is still a major moment in her hair evolution, since it’s been a decade in the making.

However, if Holmes were to go for a similar bob in real life, she’d be in good company. After all, it’s been the most beloved celebrity hairstyle of late — with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Pamela Anderson getting on board. Thankfully, even with her most low-key beauty looks, she’s still a constant source of inspiration.