If you were a a big fan of The Little Mermaid as a child, chances are that at some point in the past you’ve dreamed of having mermaid hair: Voluminous, cascading waves that flowed all the way down to the small of your back (or beyond). So when such styles became all the rage for on-land adults a few years back, it was a fantasy realized for many women. And although bobs have been the most en vogue way for celebs to wear their hair in 2024 and 2025, ultra long hair might just be on the verge of a comeback — at least if Dove Cameron has anything to say about it. The “Too Much” singer just debuted waist-length waves that feel inspired by Ariel herself, and the look might just have you running back to your extensions.

The Descendants star has dabbled in long hair for quite some time now — sometimes it’s styled into shiny, smooth waves that fall just a few inches past her shoulders, other times it’s in braids down to her butt. Though exact length and shade may vary, Cameron’s signature hair (at least for now, that is) pretty much sticks to the long blonde category. And since releasing her latest single, a club-ready dance track that could give Lady Gaga a run for her money, she’s been enjoying a few extra inches. For the song’s art, she’s seen in silky, stick-straight golden strands with blunt bangs. And when performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her hip-grazing hair was center-parted in an ombré dark suede blonde.

That said, when celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a photo of the Love Me Dead actor in a style of hair he described as “Y2K meets Ariel”, it felt right on cue. In a more buttery shade of blonde than her usual hue, Cameron’s waist-length loose waves were interspersed with straighter strands, creating a texture reminiscent of “Dirrty”-era Christina Aguilera (hence Giannetos’ early aughts reference).

It’s no secret that Cameron is a big fan of switching up styles temporarily with the help of wigs and extensions. And sure enough, a lace front was the secret behind her latest look, too. The hairstylist customized a wig from What Wigs to suit the singer’s latest dance pop princess princess persona — and she wears it well. So well, in fact, that it’s most certainly going to give stars the itch to maximize their inches again with mermaid hair this spring and summer. The Ariel-inspired look has been a favorite of celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Kardashian, and Kaia Gerber in the past, and with clip-in and pop-on options so readily available (and in such high quality), you’re likely to see a ton of A-listers make the switch from their bobs as the temperatures continue to rise.