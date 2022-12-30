Katie Holmes Just Carried The Quintessential Everyday Handbag In NYC

Katie Holmes fans are used to seeing their idol in stylish yet totally wearable off-duty outfits. The star’s looks are mainly comprised of timeless wardrobe essentials — think medium wash jeans, a white tee, or a neutral-hued longline wool coat. The actor’s latest New York City look from Dec. 29, too, fell in line with her usual casual-cool attire, but there was one piece that stood out in particular. Namely, you’ll want to take note of Holmes’ black tote bag from Chloé, which was roomy enough to fit all of the actor’s essentials for a busy day.

Holmes is the paragon of boho fashion, so it’s no surprise that she can’t help but gravitate towards Chloé’s craft-centric designs. It’s worth noting that the label is not only one of her all-time favorite labels, but it’s also her trusty go-tos for shoes and handbags specifically. Judging from her street style looks, the actor currently owns at least five handbags and over a dozen pairs of shoes from the luxury fashion house.

Handbag aside, the actor’s OOTD also included a pair of white sneakers with black ankle socks and a beige wool coat, plus, what appears to be, a black dress or skirt underneath.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Another thing to note here is that in general, Holmes has been a fan of large-sized bags for a long time. This is likely because as a city resident, she wants to have her essentials on hand when she’s out and about all day — so a roomy purse checks that box perfectly. If you take a look back at her outfits from the past, you’ll notice that she carried a nearly identical black tote from Longchamp practically nonstop around a decade ago, in September 2013. And as far as recent looks go, the actor sported equally roomy styles from brands like Khaite and Métier within the past year or so.

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Are you convinced that a handbag like Holmes’ should be in your wardrobe, too? If you’re nodding yes, keep scrolling to see and shop TZR’s edit of stylish and practical tote bags — including the actor’s exact Chloé tote, ahead. These multi-functional designs will instantly become a staple in your work and off-duty outfits.