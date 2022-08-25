Kate Hudson has INBLOOM, Kourtney Kardashian has Poosh, Gwyneth Paltrow has Goop, and now Kate Moss will launch COSMOSS, a beauty and wellness brand that will debut on September 1, according to the company’s website. Each product was created with well-being in mind, using natural substances. “COSMOSS is self-care created for life's modern journeys, drawing on the extraordinary experience of Kate Moss,” states the brand’s Instagram page. And it seems fans are excited for the launch, too — COSMOSS already has nearly 25,000 followers (as of this writing).

Of course, you probably know Moss as an iconic supermodel — especially in the ‘90s, when she was the face of Calvin Klein. And throughout the decades, it’s been nearly impossible not to see her adorning a billboard, magazine cover, or walking the runways of iconic brands like Chanel, Versace, and Dior.

And this isn’t Moss’s first foray into a business venture. She created the Kate Moss Agency, a talent agency in the UK, in 2016 and became the UK’s creative director of Diet Coke in early 2022. (Speaking of drinks, a few years ago, she stopped drinking alcohol and became sober.)

In addition, wellness-wise, the style icon told Harper’s BAZAAR in 2018 that she’s learned to take care of herself more. She also said, “I do yoga every day. I don’t go out nearly as much. And I take care of my skin, which somehow has held up. The bad things I have done usually take their toll, and I’ve been quite lucky in that respect, but you have to put in the work.” Moss also prioritizes getting enough sleep, telling Elle in 2020 that she gets “a bit groggy in the afternoon if I don’t get eight hours’ sleep.”

As far as wellness and beauty products, there’s no question that Moss has come across many in her decades of modeling, which will probably help inspire the products COSMOSS offers. Although it remains a mystery as to specifics on the beauty and wellness products the brand will create, with Moss behind it, we’re on board.