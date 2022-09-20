As of late, Margot Robbie was spotted in playful pink ensembles while in character for her highly-anticipated Barbie movie. (She plays Barbie.) Her outfits on set even sparked a Barbiecore movement, with fashion enthusiasts adopting the bright color into their wardrobes. For her latest appearance though, the actor stepped out of her beloved character. To attend The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, Robbie wore a polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich, which felt ‘30s-inspired and feminine for the late-night appearance.

On Sept. 19, Robbie was spotted in the playful frock in SoHo as she headed out for her interview. Her mid-length polka dot gown came from Alessandra Rich’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection and featured an oversized white peter pan collar with a plunging neckline. (FYI: Kate Middleton loves the London-based brand as well, having worn its dresses to several royal events.) For a luxe feel, the dress had gold button details at the bodice and lace-lined pockets. Because of the number’s retro look, Robbie kept her accessories for the ensemble relatively simple — she slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe stilettos and opted for sophisticated mid-size gold hoops.

Furthermore, the actor’s ensemble provided inspiration for creating a simple and timeless look during the transitional weather months. The mid-length silhouette and long-sleeves provide extra warmth for days when the weather gets chilly. The flowing skirt and plunging neckline, on the other hand, give the dress a bit of breathability as temperatures fluctuate throughout the day.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re looking for similar polka dot dress options to add into your collection (they’re great for any upcoming formal event), you can shop Robbie’s exact Alessandra Rich number, below. In addition, peruse through other labels with similar styles as one can never own enough of this classic print.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.