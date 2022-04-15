Meghan Markle’s White Pantsuit Was A Fresh-Off-The-Runway Ensemble

Leave it to Meghan Markle to demonstrate the sartorial aptitude of a tailored power suit. The Duchess is currently in The Hague, Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games alongside her husband, Prince Harry. (The sporting event, of which the Duke of Sussex is the founder, provides a chance for sick or injured military personnel and veterans to compete in sports like swimming, hand archery, wheelchair rugby, and more.) For the event’s welcome reception, Markle wore a white pantsuit from Valentino. The impactful, valuable ensemble was the right choice for the couple’s first visit to Europe since they stepped down as senior royals in February 2020.

Markle’s all-white ensemble consisted of a pair of wide-leg trousers and a matching oversized blazer. Both pieces came from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and first appeared on the runway in October 2021, during Paris Fashion Week. She teamed her tailored co-ords with a matching Valentino One Stud bag and finished with a pair of custom-made satin and mesh pumps from Aquazzura. For jewelry, she wore a pair of diamond-encrusted Cartier earrings and a dainty Love Pendant necklace from Sophie Lis. She finished with a medley of gold baubles on her wrists, including a Kitten Mitten bracelet from Catbird, a diamond tennis bracelet from Bentley & Skinner, and a Tank Française watch plus a Love bracelet from Cartier.

Markle is not the only celeb who has a penchant for the brand’s clean tailoring. Other stylish A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, and more have also been spotted in Valentino’s elegant blazer jackets or full pantsuit ensembles more than a few times. And the best part? You can recreate Markle’s look almost to a T with her exact items (bar the bespoke Aquazzura pumps and a couple of diamond bangles), ahead. Afterwards, make sure to keep an eye out for more stylish ensembles from the Duchess, as the Invictus Games will run through April 22.

