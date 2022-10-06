Kate Middleton rarely adds a piece of clothing into her wardrobe with an intention of only going to wear once. The Princess of Wales has no qualms about recycling her sartorial favorites and wearing them again (and again) for months, or even years. Now, it looks like the royal recently added another piece into her rotation of perennial staples. During her visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week, Middleton wore a baby blue coat — which was a rewear from her visit to Cambridge earlier this year. In other words, the longline silhouette officially entered the ‘forever’ section of her wardrobe.

On Oct. 6, the Princess stopped by the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self-Harm building in Belfast. Underneath the aforementioned pastel coat, Middleton wore an elegant pussy-bow blouse from Winser London in a lighter shade of blue. On the bottom, she wore classic workwear trousers and a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito 105 suede pumps, both in a dark navy blue color. Lastly, the royal accessorized with DeMellier’s structured Nano Montreal bag and a pair of blush-colored drop earrings from Missoma.

When Middleton wore this coat for the first time in late June 2022, she styled it in a completely different way. On that occasion, the Princess paired her chic outerwear piece with a breezy chiffon dress from LK Bennett, plus a pair of powder blue pumps and a clutch from Emmy London. Another thing to note is that it’s not the only baby blue piece in Middleton’s regal wardrobe. Royal fashion aficionados will note that she wore a medley of pastel blue dresses, jackets, and coats more than a few times in the past. (Emilia Wickstead’s coat dress is one of her favorite wearables in the light blue shade.)

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

The maker of Middleton’s coat remains a mystery for the time being. Fortunately, Valentino’s REDValentino line currently offers a very similar style that you can purchase ASAP. Keep scrolling to add it to your checkout cart, below. Then, complete the look with the royal’s exact (or nearly identical) pieces, too, before the “Kate Middleton effect” takes hold.

