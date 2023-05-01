When fashion’s biggest night rolls around, who’s on your arm is just as important as who you’re wearing. The nature of the annual Met Gala always makes for excellent duo sightings, be they married and out for a high-glamour date night, a legendary designer and their muse, or a pair of A-list besties making their way up the museum steps together. The best Met Gala 2023 duos, though, take the concept of a power couple and multiply it by a million — or $300,000, the current going-price for a table inside.

May’s biggest Monday has only just begun but it’s already filled with famous friends, mother-daughter duos, and the industry’s most major power couples. Speaking of the latter, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade arrived sleek as can be in coordinating all-red and all black Prada outfits, respectively.

And while significant others are all well and good at a high-profile event, it seems mommy-and-me moments really stole the show this year, with pairs like Kate and Lila Moss sending cameras into overdrive with their coordinating retro Fendi looks.

Below, explore the cutest, coolest couples of the Met Gala 2023, with new additions included as they arrive. Prepare to see double.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Arguably the most fashionable couple in Hollywood, Union and Wade proved their status with coordinating Prada ensembles.

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The under-the-radar couple made a rare (and very stylish) public appearance, with Waterhouse in Fendi and Pattinson decked out in Dior.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Urban and Kidman looked every bit the love birds they aren as the walked the iconic carpet hand in hand.

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The supermodel mother-daughter duo went for equally ethereal Fendi ensembles.

Brittney & Cherelle Griner

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The professional basketball player and her wife were all smiles as they posed side-by-side.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple looked every bit the joyful newlyweds.

Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Met Gala chairman Wintour was joined by rumored beau (and legendary actor) Nighy.

Pierce Brosnan & Keely Shaye Smith

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The former James Bond walked the carpet with his longtime love of nearly 30 years.

Andy Roddick & Brooklyn Decker

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The tennis star and Grace & Frankie actor stepped out for a date night in style.

More to come....