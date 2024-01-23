Few real-life institutions can capture the imagination the magic of the movie industry — so much so that Charlotte Tilbury built an entire product franchise around it. When the beloved makeup artist first introduced her Hollywood line, part of her larger brand, it was filled with instant hits thanks to the brilliant conceit: each piece was designed to get the real-life icon look by turning celebrity artist secrets into easy-to-use products — think Tilbury’s mega-viral Contour Wand, beloved by TikTok teens and actual A-listers alike. On Jan. 23, Tilbury expands her empire with the line’s first-ever lip product, the Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick. Divided into two factions — eye-grabbing reds and and fits-everybody pinks — the transfer-proof formulas were actually inspired by the on-set lighting kits that illuminated brought those Old Hollywood starlets so beautifully in the industry’s Golden Age.

Naturally, for a launch this legendary, Team Tilbury had to tap a lineup of modern day icons to bring the spirit of the new lipsticks and their matching lip liners to life. Muses Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez all shot the campaign dolled up in the fresh products and glamorous, film-inspired costumes that help illustrate exactly what Tilbury had in mind when she dreamed up the line.

Courtesy Of Charlotte Tilbury

Though the Hollywood Reds and Hollywood Pinks, as Tilbury differentiates between the two launch groups, are made with the same longwear formula, the each feature distinct shades perfect for every mood and situation. The reds feel overtly vintage in the best way, spanning in undertone from a classic, blue-red (Mark Of A Kiss) to a warmer, spicier version (Fame Flame). The goal, according to press materials, was to create a soft matte color that works for everyone of all ages and every skin tone.

In fact, Moss tells TZR exclusively that she’s partial to the line’s brightest red. “The Hollywood Vixen lipstick is the perfect movie star red and makes you feel like a true Hollywood icon,” she explains. And because Tilbury also launched matching lip liners to make pairing shades a breeze, Moss is enamored of those, too. “I always make sure I have one of Charlotte’s Lip Cheat liners in my make up bag,” she says, adding that she’s “obsessed” with shades Icon Baby and Red Carpet Red.

Moss wearing the Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick in shade Hollywood Vixen. Courtesy Of Charlotte Tilbury

The line’s range of pinks are no less striking, varied in color and tone. It features shades ideal for everyday glamour and those bigger, more momentous occasions alike. While the reds dry down into a soft matte finish, the pinks feature Tilbury’s trademark “K.I.S.S.I.N.G” formula — that means each of the five shades are infused with achiote tree extract for extra hydration and suppleness, which helps add shine and diffuse the light for a filtered, plumped effect.

You’ll find everything from a perfectly ‘90s-inspired pink to a dainty pastel in the collection, but Rodriguez is partial to the warm, nude-rose color hand-selected for her at the line’s photoshoot. “The energy and glamour on a Charlotte Tilbury set is totally unmatched!” Rodriguez told TZR exclusively. “We had the best day filming Charlotte’s Hollywood Icons Lipsticks campaign, and I loved the shade Charlotte chose for me – Candy Chic.”

Courtesy Of Charlotte Tilbury

To make nailing a celebrity pout even easier, Tilbury released five new shades of her best-selling Lip Cheat liners to match the just-launched pinks and reds. They can be purchased á la carte or even bundled into lip kits on charlottetilbury.com to ensure you’re getting the perfect pairing.

Once again, Tilbury succeeds in making the iconic feel so attainable.