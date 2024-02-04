There’s no one event with a greater concentration of creatives than the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Film-centric award shows are usually at least half just general industry movers and shakers, but music’s biggest night is all about celebrating the artists behind the best songs, albums, and production of the year. It’s always an exciting one to watch, but the red carpet can make or break the evening’s entire tone. Fortunately for the fans, the best 2024 Grammys beauty looks are already earning their place in celebrity history — they’re that good, and all emblematic of the stars wearing them.

You can thank early arrivals like Dua Lipa and Victoria Monét for setting the bar so high so early on in the evening. Their gowns and beauty choices alike go big on shine, with maximum body glow and intense, invigorating blush. Meanwhile, the Boygenius trio, Laverne Cox, and Album Of The Year nominee Olivia Rodrigo are using the power of lipstick to tell their own stories. One thing is for sure — every look on the red carpet couldn’t be more individual.

Below, explore the best hair, makeup, and nails of the 2024 Grammys, live from Los Angeles’ own Crypto.com Arena.

Lana Del Rey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

You can barely tell the Blue Banisters songstress is the one beneath those extra-long bangs. The extreme length of the fringe makes them so polarizing — that is, so Lana — and the big, coquettish bow is the perfect topping detail.

Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

An entire slideshow presentation could be made about the potential symbolism of Taylor Swift’s Grammys look. Most notably, there’s the chain-like pattern of her hidden braid and diamond necklaces, which seem to hit at a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement.

Ice Spice

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course the newly-minted superstar would take her first Grammy Awards to show off her favorite 2000s beauty motifs, including long, square nails. Her go-to lip gloss-liner combination is fresh as ever, as are her fiery red curls.

Olivia Rodrigo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Bad Idea Right?” singer played off the ruby beads in her vintage Versace gown by debuted a 3D red lip at the Grammy Awards. By opting for a deeper shade of liner around the outline of her mouth, she creates an eye-catching, extra-voluminous effect. She kept the retro vibes flowing with her soft, brushed-out waves Clayton Hawkins created using the Dyson Airwrap and Corrale hair straightener.

Chloë Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bailey’s warm cinnamon hair is the perfect choice to go with her bronze, gem-studded gown on the red carpet. She capped it all off with major lashes and a manicure as intricate as her dress.

Billie Eilish

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The “What Was I Made For?” singer made her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack the centerpiece of her outfit, but her hair and makeup stay true to her usual style. Her bright red roots are neon as ever, while her nails are neat and bare.

Miley Cyrus

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cyrus is kicking off a whole new era at the Grammys, introducing it with big, windblown hair that seemingly plays tribute to so many of her musical icons. Even the color is new, a honey-brown streaked with warmer, lighter pieces of blonde. Celebrity hairstylist Bob Recine used Nexxus products to get the look, describing it as “sexy and tousled and touchable”, while makeup artist James Kaliardos used Cetaphil to prep her skin and maximize glow.

Gracie Abrams

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The watercolor-light finish of Abrams’ blush-lip combination makes her Grammys beauty look more than worth recreating. With her minimal mascara and brushed-up brows, she’s the embodiment of quiet glamour. “I wanted to create a fresh and natural look, with glowy skin, combined with a strong brow, and a hint of ‘leftover’ eyeliner,” explains makeup artist Tyron Machhausen, who used CHANEL products. “This created a hyper-natural, ‘lived in’ look with a hint of rock ’n roll.”

Paris Jackson

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Believe it or not, Jackson’s flawless body makeup is totally concealing more than 80 tattoos. To complete her natural-glam look, her warm, reflective blush-highlighter is in the same golden color palette as her side-parted hair. Her makeup artist, Pauly Blanch, used Cover Fx’s Monochromatic Cheek Duo in Sunkissed Bronze to create the glow, while makeup artist, Tyson Fountaine, used the brand’s Total Cover Cream Foundation to conceal her body ink.

Fantasia Barrino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Smoky, sparkling, and so unforgettable, Barrino’s celestial Grammys moment features gemstone-like eyeshadow and tons of fluttery lashes to play off her jewel-studded gown. With her signature retro hair and a new piercing-simulating lip ring, she has one of the coolest looks of the night.

Dua Lipa

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Everything about Lipa’s Grammys look sparkles and shines — the chain metal-like gown, her dewy skin, the radiant blush, and her deep cherry hair. The coolest part, though, might be the faint hint of lilac highlighter at the inner corners of her eyes.

Victoria Monét

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Absolutely luminous in bronze, Best New Artist nominee Monét made sure to match her makeup to the silky, corset-bodiced gown. Her cheeks are equally glowy with an elite bronzer-blush combination, front and center thanks to her sleek updo.

Boygenius

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker complemented their coordinating white Thom Browne suits with beauty looks that reflect their individual personalities. Dacus wore her signature red lipstick while Bridgers opted for a more mauve tone — they both did black nail polish, though. Meanwhile, Baker’s center-parted waves are glossy and full.

Laverne Cox

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Her electric rose Comme des Garçons gown would be a statement no matter what, but Cox’s red blush, lipstick, and French manicure tips add so much fun detail. Her braided updo also provides a cool retro effect, modernized by the center plait that acts as a part.

More to come....