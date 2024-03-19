Everyone knows bobs are the it-haircut of the moment, but could the ever-polarizing mullet swoop in and take its spot just in time for spring and summer? That might certainly be the case if Kylie Jenner has anything to say about it. Almost like a cool, alternative version of a bob, the infamously asymmetrical style is captivating more than a few celebrities, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul included. Jenner’s mullet, seen in new black-and-white ads for Sam Edelman, shows off an elevated take on the look, featuring tons of volume and shaping. The cut might be defined by its “business in the front, party in the back” combination of length, but her version is just glamorous all the way around.

Jenner showed off the shaggy mullet on Instagram in a carousel of photos that include shots from the actual shoe campaign as well as luxe behind-the-scenes pictures that show her posing process — clearly, there’s more than one supermodel in that family. The extreme haircut can fully be appreciated in one pulled-back image, allowing for a clear look at the tapered front and the flared-out back and ends. It’s a little edgy, a little retro, and very much aligned with Jenner’s trajectory toward a more elevated and at times experimental aesthetic.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister always likes to go out on a limb with her looks, but she’s usually pretty firmly on-trend at the same time. In fact, plenty of cool-girl celebrities like Cardi B, Kristen Stewart, and Miley Cyrus have been singing the style’s praises for awhile now. Each of them have their own distinct takes on the mullet, as does Jenner.

It’s a rather customizable cut, easily tailored for length and shape to suit individual taste. In Jenner’s case, hers is on the shaggier side — some may call it a shullet. For the shoot, it’s paired with a a bit of damp texture, which adds an effortless element. Based on her post’s comments, more than a few fans are falling in love with the look. If anyone can bring the mullet mainstream, it’s Jenner.