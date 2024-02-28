Getting bangs seems like a good idea in theory. Whether you opt for wispy curtain fringe or a bold blunt style, fringe can take your current haircut from 0 to 100 in the approximately 10 minutes it takes for your stylist to cut them. However, the good time comes to an end when you wake up about two weeks later and your bangs have grown like a Chia Pet seemingly overnight. Now, your once-stylish fringe is now a pain. You could break out your stash of bobby pins or frantically call the salon in hopes they can squeeze you in for a trim later that day. Alternatively, you can take a cue from the Dries Van Noten’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway and lean into your long bangs.

On the second day of Paris Fashion Week, the designer debuted his latest collection which featured shaggy faux fur jackets and oversized clutches, and the runway hairstyle followed suit. Turning a common hair struggle into a fashion week beauty moment, hairstylist Sam McKnight added cheekbone-grazing faux bangs to models’ hair after pulling their strands into sleek low updos or half-up, half down looks. The clip-ins matched the models’ hair colors but a few of the blondes had bangs that were a few shades lighter.

With the models’ eyes hidden behind their bangs, the lips were naturally the focal point of the show’s makeup look. Lead makeup artist Lucy Bridge gave models a soft matte complexion, then added a bold glossy or matte lip color. The kitschy shades included brick red, sunny tangerine, and dove gray.

So instead of annoyingly brushing your bangs out of the way with your fingertips or attempting to train them with hair clips, lean into the extra length and work with it rather than against it.